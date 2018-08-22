JGHS project back on agenda

(CNS): Ten years since the groundbreaking of the John Gray High School campus project, which was followed by a catalog of problems with the contractors at the time, the proposed redevelopment is back on the government’s agenda. Local contractors wanting to bid on the construction project were recently invited to an engagement day recently to outline the expanded project, which officials said will create a new education complex at the George Town site. Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly told the potential bidders that the new school was designed to provide “improved teaching spaces that encourage dynamic teaching and enable multiple learning experiences”.

Government has not revealed the projected costs for the new development but said KPMG was conducting an outline business case that will be presented to Cabinet for approval in September, with procurement expected to commence in October.

The minister said the revised school development is a top priority for the government and will meet its policy of creating the “best education opportunities for all our children”. She told the contractors that she wanted them to approach it with value for money in mind but with creativity and passion, as it was as an important component of nation building.

“The completion of the new John Gray High School is one way in which we can create a positive learning environment for our students,” she said. “In the same way that we have five-star tourist facilities, our children deserve a world-class facility that will demonstrate education as a major priority of the country.”

The project has been re-envisioned and expanded, and the master plan includes three projects. Project A completes the new JGHS campus by adding to the partially constructed structures to make them into a contiguous high school building complex, which is expected to be substantially complete by March 2021, ready for the school to open in the new academic year in August 2021.

Project B, which the ministry said should be substantially complete by February 2022, is the refurbishment of the existing George Hicks site, where JGHS is currently located, which will be used by the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC), DES Student Services, Corner Stones, Parenting and Pregnant Teens and the UCCI. The old John Gray building, which now houses CIFEC, will be demolished.

Finally, Project C will see the current CIFEC site demolished and the new JGHS sports field in its place by September 2022.

The minister said the new design would help mitigate some of the challenges that the current JGHS school site poses for students and teachers. The plans reflect new school designs “benchmarked in other high-performing jurisdictions”, she said.

“This modern design also takes the best from the schools here in Cayman, providing a learning environment that is right for our people and our culture,” the minister told the contractors. She added that the new campus would also be “secure and safe with high visibility and lines of sight that will allow for the better management of students”.

Jonathan Matthews, Senior Project Manager of PWD Major Projects Office and Ministry of Education, explained that the new plan is based on research “connecting school design with improved educational outcomes and on extensive input from all stakeholders, including teachers, students and parents”. He said that from the start it was determined that the revised design should be functional and practical, paying less attention to empty architectural elegance.

Matthews also revealed that the new design is custom-built for the actual users of the school based on their feedback. Geared to providing improved teaching conditions and to work with an optimised curriculum model, the new design will offer better opportunities for “improving student performance and increasing engagement”, he added.

The contractors received presentations on each of the projects and the bidding process, including what would be required from them. Interviews were also held with contractors to get feedback on the procurement routes available, and to help in the selection of the optimum procurement route, officials said. The contractors also toured the project site as part of the engagement day activities.

The JGHS project has been plagued with issues and problems for the past decade and government spent millions on trying to get the project back on track after the original contractors, Tom Jones International, walked off the job back in 2009.

The costs dispute involved subcontractors as well as other factors, but most construction experts who have weighed in on the subject believed the problems ultimately came down to the fact that the original bid was far too low for the original proposed school campus design.

