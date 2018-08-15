Inflation fuelling minimum wage challenge, says MLA
(CNS): The MLA for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, has finally received a written response from government to a parliamentary question he submitted at the beginning of the year; it said that the minimum wage will be under review by the end of this month. But the independent member said inflation and the high cost of both living and doing business poses serious challenges for the Cayman Islands and the establishment of a basic rate of pay that people can live on. Speaking to CNS this week, Bryan said the current $6/hour rate has to be increased, but he is also concerned that a major hike would create even more difficulties for small businesses.
Bryan pointed to the need to balance paying people a living wage while not pricing small businesses out of the market. But he fears that inflation is fuelling a vicious circle that cannot be resolved by constantly increase the basic pay and may require the government and the wider community to rethink the current business environment.
With the consumer price index growing at well over 3%, the $6 minimum wage, which was way too low for people living in Cayman even when it was implemented, is now even more insufficient, he said. But increasing the basic rate too much will put more pressure on small businesses, which are also squeezed by the inflation rate and the cost of doing business, making it difficult for them to pay their workers a living wage.
“I don’t think anyone could argue that $6 an hour is enough for anybody to survive in this country,” he said. But employees will always want to see it increase and it is important not to kill the business community.
“What I have found is that most genuine business owners accept that $6 is not enough for people to survive on, but they have to survive as well and they are dealing with increasing energy costs, fuel and rent. The business owners are tackling the same problems as their staff.”
He said that although the increased rate must be based on fiscal data, which the review would be expected to determine, one clear indicator of where the rate should be heading was the government’s own basic minimum pay of $10 per hour. “I don’t have any statistical data to say what it should be but the NiCE programme workers’ rate is a clear indication.”
Given the challenges surrounding the minimum wage as a result of the high inflation rate, Bryan is questioning whether government should consider the competitive nature of some small business sectors with a view to introduce some kind of limit on certain types of commercial ventures to allow them to thrive and become profitable.
“How does government determine who gets a business licence? How many car washes can you have in such a small market before everyone loses, and is there a way to control the numbers of certain business so they can afford to pay decent wages?” he asked.
Bryan said that while he was well aware that many people believe the market should make these decisions, given the size of the Cayman commercial sector, the discussions need to start about how to control things fairly.
“We can’t just keep on increasing the minimum wage, as businesses will simply pass that on to the consumer anyway, with a constant knock-on effect,” he said, suggesting that the discussion has to change. “What we need to think about is, have we created an environment in the Cayman Islands that is sustainable enough for business owners to pay people enough to live on?”
Bryan does not believe government has done that.
“There are problems that government must confront, especially around how business licences are decided,” he said, adding that government needs to engage the community in a dialogue about these issues. “Too many businesses in the same sector and no one wins, too few and consumers suffer from a lack of competitive prices, but we need to find the middle ground,” he said.
He also raised concerns about the potential for corruption and who decides who gets what licence, so the need for a more transparent, fair and relevant criteria about the determination of trade and business licences will be a very important part of finding the right balance.
Putting on a tie and a pair of glasses does not help one in having the first clue what they are talking about.
…. and Government processes are fueling inflation!!
Increasing the minimum wage does more harm than good and it is a band-aid solution to a bigger problem that is being caused by Gov itself.
Divert the attention of the masses with something they can easily understand and relate to – it is easier than trying to educate them so that they can know when they are being dooped.
Politics hasn’t changed much in the past 2 thousand years.
So he’s identified the obvious problems but offered no solutions. How much are we paying him for this?
i love kenneth bryan over marco….he humble!
If you raise the minimum wage, you will still have the same nationalities working in the same positions on work permits for Caymanian businesses – which means more $$$ available to send back home to support families.
Main reason that minimum wage earning foreign nationals are here is to support their families back home, isn’t it????
Successive governments have done little on the cost of living (recently it was reported in http://www.expatistan.com that we are the most expensive place to live). Successive governments have done little to control the size of government, done little to address unfunded pensions liability, done little to control long-term healthcare cost for government employees, done little to address the ever increasing reliance upon NAU by Caymanians.
Mr. Roy McTaggart is seen on gov.ky bragging about a supposed $201 million surplus in the first half of fiscal year – wonder if six months from now he will brag about the second half deficit???
The model of governance that has been shown by successive governments in the past 25 years is certainly unsustainable – are we trying to copy and catch up with the US national debt? (hmnn, wonder what are per capita debt is in comparison with our beloved neighbour – the promised land – USA)
Signed,
On the Government Dole – thanks Moses Trump
Yep we are now 3rd next to Bermuda and Iceland.
Should def have a higher minimum.
How minimum wage was going to turn into the political football for re-election! AS-PREDICTED!
Why run on accomplishment, and build better opportunities (Hard work) , when you can just force people to hand out more of their money to make yourself look like you actually accomplished something.
When the relaity is you just keep incresing the cost of living, increase unemployment, and end up screwing over the very people they are supposed to help on the long run. Except those who vote for this, are usually too stupid to realize it, and vote for people like this, and the viscous circle keeps expanding.
This is what happens when you elect incompetence. You count on this type of electioneering 100%, every single time, without fail.
These guys would not understand basic economics if it slapped them in the face would a shovel repeatedly.
I miss Marco Archer; so does the Country’s affairs!
Marco did nothing to help working class and poor people. Kenny cares about his constituents Marco talked and acted like he was better than everyone just like Alden who knew he couldn’t beat Kenny in GT Central so he set up Marco to lose. Marco lost because of his arrogance and that meltdown on Rooster when he verbally attacked Jevy and the radio production team live on air. He showed the country who he really is. Marco only has himself to blame but the ppm set him up with a sweet job at the stock exchange to heal his wounds and ego.
Kenneth, try encouraging all your constituents to gain some more skills & qualifications. Then they will always be earning more than minimum wages. Education is the answer. Not moaning about stuff.
I have to laugh at you educated people. ”Education is the answer” Last time I checked its educated people that have Cayman island like the way it is today. The people elected you to defend the people and islands. Was it not educated people that made stock market crash in 2007 and made the world went into a recession?
I never graduated from high school but I have AMBITION, With AMBITION I sent my child to CCC. and no mater how hard you educated people tried to kill my ambition I refuse to give up. My God don’t sleep or slumber
Education doesn’t mean squat with no place to apply it. More education and skills? Of course but how about more jobs for locals. Even then you can have a “good job” and still not be able to make it.
My cousin just received his accounting degree and just got a job in a bank. After pension and health, he takes home just under $1900. He still lives at home because the cost of rent, the car he has to get a loan for, insurance, gas, food, utilities add up to more than that.
He figured he would need a second job or wait 2 maybe 3 years, living at home before he could get something on his own.
Regards cost of living. I would only buy most consumer goods here as a last resort. I wouldn’t mind paying the same as in the US, plus 20%, plus a reasonable markup, however when things like electronics are between 50 to 100% more expensive, combined with 0 consumer protection, I’ll wait until I visit Miami.
Allow shops to open 7 days a week, that way 1/7th of the time fresh(ish), expensive food is not being left on a shelf to rot. I’m sure the wastage overheads would drop.
As for minimum wage, Bryan is clueless. Championing the little guy, as if a minimum wage is a panacea. The $6 minimum is great, as it protects those people in society who were previously being screwed with $3 to $5 wages.
You have got it wrong 7.16 am. If Cayman is really serious about getting non or low skilled Caymanians into jobs presently held by work permit holders who are not long term residents, then a decent minimum wage has to be set. Only cheap living expats can afford to work for those low wages because that money is worth much more in their native surrency. Cayman has to decide whether low paying business or Caymanians needing decent wages are more important. This dirty can has been kicked down the road long enough. Which govt. is going to have the balls to tackle this problem positively? Cayman-unkind to it’s own people?
Exactly right, Mike. We aren’t going to address unemployment until they can all make a living wage, say $10/hour. Yes, consumer prices will go up, and yes, (hopefully!) more Caymanians will be employed, thus creating a decrease to CIG work permit fees.
After that, the health care scheme must be fixed — perhaps nationalise Cinico, such that they are in the pool of providers for all mandatory health care.
Still dreaming, so I’ll add on a trade school.
govt taxing too much….needs to downsize….present system cant work ….headed for disaster…????
Don’t like the minimum wage?
If you have minimum skills
minimum education
show minimum motivation
and provide minimum contribution to the work place
why the hell should someone be forced to pay you more?
a minimum wage job is not a job your supposed to be raising a family on. It’s a stepping stone to further education or experience to get a higher paying job.
I said back then, that a minimum wage is a bad thing. What MADE cayman great is that the government allowed business’s to run their business model as they saw fit.
If your wage was too low, no one would work for you. If you raised it and it was still too low, you had high turn over and very disgruntled employees.
So as a business owner you had to find a happy medium that you were willing to live with and could afford.
Then government stepped in, and I called it back then. I said, in this very paper. That minimum wage is a bad idea. It’s going to be a political platform and it will be raised to get votes.
And all a minimum wage raise does it cause inflation. Stores will charge more for their products, to offset the cost of employees with the wage hike.
AHA…didn’t i say it. When we thought about bringing in a minimum wage. I said it was a bad idea.
For 2 reasons.
1. its used for political pandering. Obviously there are more poor than rich. And everyone get a vote.
2. Minimum wage causes inflation. And all introducing a minimum wage is going to do is rise, and I guessed in 10 years. It hasn’t even been 3 and they are already suggesting to raise it
what MADE cayman great was there was no minimum wage. An employer set a wage. If no one wanted to work for that wage, he had to increase it or do all the work himself. When he finally does raise it, if it’s not enough. He will have miserable employees that do not stay very long.
So a business owner must find that happy wage medium where people are willing to work for that wage, and his turn over isn’t so often, that he can properly staff their business.
But no, government had to meddle in private business, something they have no business doing. And look at that, not even 5 years later, and a call for raising the minimum wage. As i called it back then, what would happen.
at the rate this is going, since minimum wage was implemented every 5 years ago, you should be seeing a 18 dollar minimum wage in 10 years!
no more house keepers and nannys for you!
@ Commenter 8:18
You are not seeing the repercussions, sir!
I am a business owner, and I paid an unskilled Caymanian to work in my company for $4 dollars an hour. Now yes, this to many seem very unfair and like slavery. But to the Caymanian worker, he has happy with a job and we treated him like family. Yes $4 dollars an hour is not much but he can buy and barely get by. He still had our support. I agree as an employer its a bit low, but I gave the man a job! Get that?!!!
Now lo and behold, our socialist government decides to bump up the minimum wage to $6 dollars an hour instead of fixing the economy! So like any other small business owner, what did I do? I had to fire the Caymanian! Because there was no way I could have paid that poor unskilled worker the same salary that my other workers with skills were making! I’m sorry .. but him sweeping floor for $6 dollars and them doing more for the said amount didn’t match! So I had to fire him because of the government!
So later on, I advertised a new job position in the papers. Now you guys are tellin me, youre bumping up the minimum wage to $8 dollars an hour! So here is it. There is this other unskilled Caymanian who is interested in the job. But there is as well this Filipino expat lady who is able to do the same job but she is experienced in accounting. Pufff … this is a no brainer! I really wanted the Caymanian. But now you are telling me that given the choice between an unskilled Caymanian worker for $8 dollars an hour and a Filipino lady with more experience for the same rate, I must choose the less productive candidate?!
smh … dont you see …
By you guys raising the minimum wage, you make it more difficult for the unskilled Caymanian to find work! This is not my doing, this is your doing!
Instead of you guys reducing fees and duties, lower the cost of doing business in the Cayman Islands, make it easier for Caymanians to start and own business, then we will have enough monies to employ more people and pay them good! But noooo… you guys think the problem of the economy must be solved by quick fixes and your bloated Civil Service is growing! Be careful, I don’t close shop and move elsewhere, because I will do and many will lose. I will not! 🙁
kenneth…the king of populist waffle…..
plus he can’t grasp the fact that raising the wage will raise business costs and ultimately the cost of living.
In fairness, he did actually address that particular point……
This is the first time I have ever agreed with anything Mr. Bryant has said. A gas station on every corner means lower volume and therefore higher prices. Things like this need to be examined
You got that a lil backwards there bobo
Venezuela controls the number of gas stations and the price. Not working too well. More gas stations actually means lower prices and the ones that charge too much don’t get any customers.
10:48 In theory that should work. In fact it does not because they all get together and set the price. In any other country that would be illegal. Dont believe me just look at the price.
Unless they all raise their prices together. If the price difference is a few cents, of course you always go to the lowest but the same is true of all are either charging $3 a gallon or $5 a gallon. If it were a case of one charging $3.52 a gallon in East End and West bay is $4.54 then I’m driving to East End. Sadly the prices are varying by a few cents but still HIGH! Nothing to do with the number of gas stations or the price. It’s how much it costs to bring the damn gas into the country in the first place. If only the formula for synthetic fuel Germany used at the start of the second world war could be discovered again. Make cheaper fuel, that would help a LOT in lowering inflation as one of the biggest indexes to boost prices is shipping/transportation aka fuel.
More competition equals higher prices!
Now I have heard it all.
Raise the minimum wage and more people will actually have money to purchase from these small businesses.. If they go out of business then maybe that means their market is too saturated to have enough demand that allows a living to be made from it.
If your small business idea is a abc type of shop shop in a plaza with 5 other abc shops, maybe you rethink your strategy / venture.
Boy, Kenneth outshining these career man politicians that been up in the Legislative Assembly for years sucking up that fat paycheck and double-dip Pension, with nothing to show for it.
Good for you KB, fight the good fight.