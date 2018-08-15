Inflation fuelling minimum wage challenge, says MLA

(CNS): The MLA for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, has finally received a written response from government to a parliamentary question he submitted at the beginning of the year; it said that the minimum wage will be under review by the end of this month. But the independent member said inflation and the high cost of both living and doing business poses serious challenges for the Cayman Islands and the establishment of a basic rate of pay that people can live on. Speaking to CNS this week, Bryan said the current $6/hour rate has to be increased, but he is also concerned that a major hike would create even more difficulties for small businesses.

Bryan pointed to the need to balance paying people a living wage while not pricing small businesses out of the market. But he fears that inflation is fuelling a vicious circle that cannot be resolved by constantly increase the basic pay and may require the government and the wider community to rethink the current business environment.

With the consumer price index growing at well over 3%, the $6 minimum wage, which was way too low for people living in Cayman even when it was implemented, is now even more insufficient, he said. But increasing the basic rate too much will put more pressure on small businesses, which are also squeezed by the inflation rate and the cost of doing business, making it difficult for them to pay their workers a living wage.

“I don’t think anyone could argue that $6 an hour is enough for anybody to survive in this country,” he said. But employees will always want to see it increase and it is important not to kill the business community.

“What I have found is that most genuine business owners accept that $6 is not enough for people to survive on, but they have to survive as well and they are dealing with increasing energy costs, fuel and rent. The business owners are tackling the same problems as their staff.”

He said that although the increased rate must be based on fiscal data, which the review would be expected to determine, one clear indicator of where the rate should be heading was the government’s own basic minimum pay of $10 per hour. “I don’t have any statistical data to say what it should be but the NiCE programme workers’ rate is a clear indication.”

Given the challenges surrounding the minimum wage as a result of the high inflation rate, Bryan is questioning whether government should consider the competitive nature of some small business sectors with a view to introduce some kind of limit on certain types of commercial ventures to allow them to thrive and become profitable.

“How does government determine who gets a business licence? How many car washes can you have in such a small market before everyone loses, and is there a way to control the numbers of certain business so they can afford to pay decent wages?” he asked.

Bryan said that while he was well aware that many people believe the market should make these decisions, given the size of the Cayman commercial sector, the discussions need to start about how to control things fairly.

“We can’t just keep on increasing the minimum wage, as businesses will simply pass that on to the consumer anyway, with a constant knock-on effect,” he said, suggesting that the discussion has to change. “What we need to think about is, have we created an environment in the Cayman Islands that is sustainable enough for business owners to pay people enough to live on?”

Bryan does not believe government has done that.

“There are problems that government must confront, especially around how business licences are decided,” he said, adding that government needs to engage the community in a dialogue about these issues. “Too many businesses in the same sector and no one wins, too few and consumers suffer from a lack of competitive prices, but we need to find the middle ground,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the potential for corruption and who decides who gets what licence, so the need for a more transparent, fair and relevant criteria about the determination of trade and business licences will be a very important part of finding the right balance.

