(CNS): Eleven adults and three children have taken advantage of this month’s amnesty to leave the islands without fear of prosecution for immigration offences, according to the Department of Immigration (DOI). One of the group that used the free pass to leave without legal consequences had been in Cayman illegally for more than 13 years, officials revealed. Ten of those who left were from Jamaica, while the other four were from Honduras, India, South Africa and the United States and included both men and women.

The amnesty, which ran for the whole of this month, ends at 3:00pm on Friday. Under the terms of the amnesty, foreign nationals can leave Cayman and will not be prosecuted, even if they have been residing illegally here without a valid work permit or any other lawful permission to remain in the Islands.

Employers have also been given the chance to cancel permits for employees for whom they have no work without penalty, and employees on a valid work permit whose employers no longer have full-time employment for them were also able to cancel the permit and leave no questions asked. Also, workers who are not working for the employer named on their work permit have been given the chance to depart voluntarily.

Workers who have reached the end of their term limit but who have not left the Cayman Islands and people visiting the islands who have not sought a visitor’s extension to remain beyond the time authorised upon arrival are also included in the amnesty, officials explained in a summary of the initiative.

For those not leaving voluntarily, however, DOI enforcement officers have continued with their targeted operations and yesterday arrested a foreign national for overstaying for twelve years. Officials said that illegal residents who do not immediately surrender to enforcement officers during operations will be liable for arrest and prosecution. After the amnesty concludes, the DOI will actively pursue those who have not taken advantage of the amnesty.

The maximum penalty for overstaying is a fine of CI$20,000 and imprisonment of up to five years. Penalties for work permit offences range from fines between CI$5,000 and imprisonment for one year for a first offence, to CI$10,000 and imprisonment for two years for a second or subsequent offence. Administrative penalties for work permit breaches can vary by occupation and may be as high as CI$187,500 for a single breach in some instances.

Anyone with information about immigration-related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-Legalim (1-800-534-2546), or email legalim@gov.ky.

