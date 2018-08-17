DoA urges reporting of illegal cockfights

(CNS): The Department of Agriculture is urging the community to continue reporting illegal cockfighting as it continues its efforts, in partnership with the police and customs, to investigate complaints about the cruel sport. While legal in some countries, cockfighting is banned here under the Animal Law. DoA officials said they were gravely concerned about the incidences that have been reported and it was taking a zero-tolerance approach. These events are not only risky for the animals but with the fights often including transactions of large sums of cash by owners and spectators, there is an increased risk of violent confrontations, the DoA said in a release.

Agriculture Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said she backed the DoA efforts. “”In addition to causing cruelty to animals, cockfighting is often linked to other crimes, such as illegal gambling, robbery, drug activity or worse. It saddens me to know children are often present at these events and exposure to such violence can desensitise them to others’ pain and decrease their sense of empathy, an invaluable life trait for success.”

To date, a number of birds specifically bred for cockfighting have been seized along with related paraphernalia, and at least two people have been arrested, but there have been no charges brought against any of those suspected to be involved.

Cockfighting is particularly nasty as it usually involves large metal spurs or grafts attached to the legs of roosters, which are forced to fight each other until death or serious injury is inflicted. If the bird survives, it usually suffers serious injuries to the eyes, lungs and other parts of the body.

The DoA stressed that cockfighting or its management on any premises used or monies associated with such activity are punishable by law, as advised under Section 71 of the Animal Law (2015 Revision).

It is the DoA’s responsibility to manage animal cruelty complaints and the public is asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to 911, Cayman Crime Stoppers Tip Line Now: 800-TIPS (8477), the DoA Animal Welfare Officer at 947-3090 or the RCIPS at 949-4222.

