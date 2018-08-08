One day left for iguana cullers to contact DoE
(CNS): Existing or would-be green iguana cullers have just one more day to submit information to the Department of Environment to help them begin a nationwide attack on the prolific pest. With around two million greens creating havoc in the local environment, the DoE is trying to come up with a plan that would create viable business opportunities for interested cullers and prevent the devastating scenario of more than 4.5 million overrunning Grand Cayman by 2020.
The DoE announced a ‘request for information‘ last week to enable them to gauge the culling capacity on the island and the interest in the commercial opportunity to take on the increasingly overwhelming project.
The deadline for submissions is tomorrow, Thursday, 9 August, and while several people have already approached the DoE, the aim is to offer a chance for everyone who has an interest in the project to get involved.
Previous cull experiments failed to kill enough of the iguanas to turn the tide of the exploding population and send it into decline. With only CI$1.1 million in the budget for this year and around two million greens already on Grand Cayman, the DoE is hoping that the private sector can help them solve this growing challenge. DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said that this request is the first step in a process that will lead to a long-term solution.
“We really need an engagement with the community on this to help us tackle the problem,” Ebanks-Petrie said, as she urged people to spread the word and encourage those who think they can help to visit the website now.
See the details of the RFI on the procurement site here
Look at this “request for information” above. This is the problem with this effort. The RFI is a plethora of red tape that is using the procurement process as an outline. Anyone reading that would assume that they first have to establish a Culling Company prior to bidding, and with the stated expectation of “6,000 animals culled per day”, who in their right mind is going to step up?
How many people would I have to hire to meet that goal? Well, the first problem is that it has taken me more than a year to acquire an firearms permit for a .22 calibre air rifle. Second problem is that we are allowed a small amount of pellets. It’s like pulling teeth for a vetted, law-abiding citizen to get the basic tools to help with the culling.
Sure, night hunts and nooses work, but we need lots of shooters, and right now.
I think the stated bounty of $5.00/green iguana is way too much. Gee, that might inspire existing culling businesses to maintain the status quo, doncha think? Besides, the stated budget can’t afford it.
We need to make it MUCH easier for law-abiding citizens to acquire their own air rifles and then they can cull their own iguanas. Let those that can’t be bothered use the established culling companies.
This problem has grown geometrically and will continue until we have dozens of people helping out, and not doing it for money, but doing it because it needs doing. It’s bad enough that we have to pay $500 (minimum!) for a rifle safe and 106% duty on the air rifles. Even the cheapest rifle ends up $1000 investment. Let’s ease the process, get dozens of people culling their own areas and knock this problem down!
Open a place that can make leather goods from their skin!
First CIG will need to create a framework to support the culling effort.
#1 – Revise laws/rules around firearms. Any effort to truly tackle this problem will fail without cullers being able to use air rifles. Current firearm licensing process doesn’t really contemplate or support this. Currently you can get a firearm for sport shooting or farming. In all cases you must list exactly where it will be used. At minimum will need to provide for cullers to get an air rifle and recognize it may be used island wide and not just on specific predefined pieces of land. Obviously will require a number of constraints and controls around this, but the culling effort will fail unless cullers are given reasonable access to air rifles.
#2 – Disposal of dead iguanas should be a government supported and well defined process. Cannot be left to each culler to decide what to do and it is thier liability if what they decide ends up being found problematic.
#3 – Access to land to cull. There is too much overhead if each culler needs to try to contact every land owner to ask for permission. Even if they get permission from someone, how do they verify they are the actual land owner. Again too much overhead and potential liability here. To REALLY make this easy, pass laws the pre-approved cullers can access any property from Xam to Ypm unless the owner opts out. At minimum, create a centralized portal for landowners to sign-up for culling services on their land and give their approval that CIG stands behind so it isn’t the cullers liability if someone gives permission to land they don’t actually own.
Far from a complete list, but those will be important tools that will need to be put in place by CIG before any culling has a good chance a really being successful.
Back in the 1950s when I was growing up in the UK the big problem was grey squirrels. The government introduced a bounty system – for every tail handed over you got a shilling or two free shotgun shells and that was later changed to two shillings cash. To be honest it didn’t do much good and the authorities had to resort to poisoning the little beasts but it’s a thought isn’t it? In Florida you’re allowed to grab green iguanas and smash their brains in to kill them so why not do the same here with a cash incentive for all the corpses brought in?
