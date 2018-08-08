One day left for iguana cullers to contact DoE

(CNS): Existing or would-be green iguana cullers have just one more day to submit information to the Department of Environment to help them begin a nationwide attack on the prolific pest. With around two million greens creating havoc in the local environment, the DoE is trying to come up with a plan that would create viable business opportunities for interested cullers and prevent the devastating scenario of more than 4.5 million overrunning Grand Cayman by 2020.

The DoE announced a ‘request for information‘ last week to enable them to gauge the culling capacity on the island and the interest in the commercial opportunity to take on the increasingly overwhelming project.

The deadline for submissions is tomorrow, Thursday, 9 August, and while several people have already approached the DoE, the aim is to offer a chance for everyone who has an interest in the project to get involved.

Previous cull experiments failed to kill enough of the iguanas to turn the tide of the exploding population and send it into decline. With only CI$1.1 million in the budget for this year and around two million greens already on Grand Cayman, the DoE is hoping that the private sector can help them solve this growing challenge. DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said that this request is the first step in a process that will lead to a long-term solution.

“We really need an engagement with the community on this to help us tackle the problem,” Ebanks-Petrie said, as she urged people to spread the word and encourage those who think they can help to visit the website now.

See the details of the RFI on the procurement site here

Category: Local News