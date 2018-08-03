HSA warns of increasing mental health demands

(CNS): The government will need to invest much more in mental health provision in the coming years, as officials in the Health Services Authority are already seeing a significant increase in demand for these services. Emergency personnel are also seeking more support for their own mental well-being as their job gets more challenging and dangerous. A release from the HSA following a meeting of stakeholders documented concerns by ambulance staff, who are dealing with more and more patients in crisis, putting them and their own well-being at risk.

EMS staff said they needed more training and counselling to deal with these individuals safely.

“Some patients can become very aggressive and are not only a danger to themselves, but a danger to the team as well,” said EMS Manager Stephen Duval, adding that his team also needs support to recognise and manage the mental health stressors they experience as a result of the pressures of their challenging job.

“Contemplating or attempting suicide is not uncommon among first responders globally who may be called on to render care to people in horrific circumstances,” Duval said. “The higher risk environment of being exposed to infectious disease, blood borne pathogens, or other hazardous substances compounded with the stressors of being subjected to threats or violence from a patient who is under the influence of controlled substances, alcohol, or even criminal intent is real.”

He added, “We too need the additional resources to ‘proactively’ help us maintain our mental and physical wellness to mitigate against post-traumatic stress disorder, so that we are better able to cope with stressors and deliver of effective pre-hospital care.”

EMS providers said in their interaction with patients affected by a wide range of mental stressors or

illnesses, including depression and suicidal behavior, have increased and the number of people requiring mental health care in the Cayman Islands is growing across the board.

During what was described as an information sharing session at the hospital last month, staff from a number of departments discussed how they could collaborate more effectively to meet the growing demand for mental health services.

“The HSA and Department of Counselling Services have both seen an increase in the number of persons seeking access to long-term counselling care and psychotherapeutic services,” said Dr Arline McGill, Head of Psychiatry and Behavioural Health Services.

“As providers of mental health services, we must collaborate, coordinate services and activities and share health information related to the treatment of our patients in order to meet the increasing demand of our islands mental health service delivery system,” she added, as she warned that fragmented and duplicated services can lead to care being compromised.

Over the last ten years mental health awareness has grown as a result of the initiatives and programmes from both the private and public sector, who have also worked hard to end the stigma associated with mental illness. But an increase in people willing to talk about and admit their mental health problems has created a challenge for health providers to meet the growing need, especially with the documented increase in suicides.

“There is increasing tendency for persons to see suicide as a solution to their problems in the Cayman Islands and globally,” noted Dr McGill.

Officials maintained that the HSA’s Psychiatry and Behavioural Health Services is fully equipped to handle inpatient and outpatient care of people affected by mental illness. However, officials avoided commenting on the shortage of beds and resources for treating the growing numbers of people in need, especially young people.

In a recent interview with CNS, Sydney Williams, the manager of the CAYS Foundation, which runs the government’s secure homes for troubled youngsters, raised concerns about the need his young charges have for mental health support and the difficulties he has persistently encountered in getting the children referred for mental health care because of shortages with resources and a lack of urgency and commitment to their needs. (See more on this on CNS next week).

The Counselling Centre provides outpatient services for members of the community with concerns such as substance use, stress, general coping, depression, anxiety, trauma and relationship/family issues. The FRC provides services and programmes aimed at developing healthy family relationships including: family skills training, young parent services, parent coaching to help address parenting concerns and accomplish family goals, and various workshops/information sessions. Most counselling services are free to users but it is becoming increasingly apparent that there is simple not enough capacity to meet the growing needs.

