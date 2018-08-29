Thieves make off with 23-year-old Honda

| 29/08/2018 | 0 Comments
Honda Integra, Cayman News Service

1995 Honda Integra similar to the one stolen

(CNS): The Honda car thieves appeared to be back in action last week after a recent lull in their favourite auto-theft. This time the car crooks took a 23-year-old silver Honda Integra from a parking lot on North Church street some time overnight last Thursday-Friday.

Police said they received the report of the stolen vehicle, registration 101 932, on Friday. It was parked in a lot next to Strathvale House at about 9:30pm on Thursday, 23 August, and discovered missing around 7:30am.

The 1995 model is described as having a rust spot on the right rear wheel arch.

Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX