(CNS): The Honda car thieves appeared to be back in action last week after a recent lull in their favourite auto-theft. This time the car crooks took a 23-year-old silver Honda Integra from a parking lot on North Church street some time overnight last Thursday-Friday.

Police said they received the report of the stolen vehicle, registration 101 932, on Friday. It was parked in a lot next to Strathvale House at about 9:30pm on Thursday, 23 August, and discovered missing around 7:30am.

The 1995 model is described as having a rust spot on the right rear wheel arch.

Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

