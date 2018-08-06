Home invasion suspect remanded to jail

(CNS): Wayne Bellafonte (26) from North Side has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation gun in connection with a home invasion in the Crewe Road area last week. He was arrested on 1 August following a police operation in the district to find him, and remanded in custody after a court appearance on Friday. During the incident at a house in Palm Dale in the early hours of 28 July, two masked men demanded money from the residents and made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

Category: Courts, Crime