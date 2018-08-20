Police find hidden ganja in West Bay

(CNS): Police officers discovered three large glass jars hidden in the Bonaventure Road area of West Bay last week during the course of an undisclosed inquiry. No arrests have been made and the quantity of drugs found has not been disclosed. The find is now under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police