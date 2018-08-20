Police find hidden ganja in West Bay

| 20/08/2018 | 6 Comments

Cayman news Service(CNS): Police officers discovered three large glass jars hidden in the Bonaventure Road area of West Bay last week during the course of an undisclosed inquiry. No arrests have been made and the quantity of drugs found has not been disclosed. The find is now under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (6)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 3:35 pm

    So they randomly found drugs and they did not think to leave it there and set up surveillance? No, they want the public to do their job for them. What about people that do not use an indicator when turning? Far more dangerous than ganja!

    8
    2
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 3:23 pm

    How unusual in West Bay! Normally smoked openly….not hidden at all…

    10
    2
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 2:22 pm

    Waste of time

    10
    1
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 12:10 pm

    Leagize it!

    8
    4
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    20/08/2018 at 10:57 am

    This is the equivalent of removing one bucket of sargassum seaweed out of tonnes and boasting about your success in cleaning up the beach. Leave the lil weed man alone, go after the actual hard stuff like coke.

    14
    1
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX