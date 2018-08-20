Police find hidden ganja in West Bay
(CNS): Police officers discovered three large glass jars hidden in the Bonaventure Road area of West Bay last week during the course of an undisclosed inquiry. No arrests have been made and the quantity of drugs found has not been disclosed. The find is now under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
So they randomly found drugs and they did not think to leave it there and set up surveillance? No, they want the public to do their job for them. What about people that do not use an indicator when turning? Far more dangerous than ganja!
How unusual in West Bay! Normally smoked openly….not hidden at all…
Read the article again, and what hidden district are you from?
Waste of time
Leagize it!
This is the equivalent of removing one bucket of sargassum seaweed out of tonnes and boasting about your success in cleaning up the beach. Leave the lil weed man alone, go after the actual hard stuff like coke.