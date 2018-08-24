Golden Spoons Review: Saltwater Grill

(CNS Foodie): I am always eager to try a new restaurant that emerges on the scene, but prefer to wait a while to let them work out the bugs (hopefully, not literally!). While Saltwater Grill has been open for just a few months, it is the latest addition to a chain of restaurants, each with its own identity and each with a focus on every detail, from design to décor to function. The owners have clearly been around the block and each opening appears seamless and calculated, pairing beautiful interior design with unique menus and attentive service.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Category: Local News