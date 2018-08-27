Four senior staff fired from port

(CNS): The acting director at the Cayman Islands Port Authority has confirmed that four senior Caymanians have been let go because PACI had to “restructure its resources”. Joseph Woods released a short statement to the media Monday stating that four people had been terminated without cause but had been given a certain notice period. It is not clear if all of these management posts are being scrapped or whether the individuals will be replaced at a later date, but Woods said it was in order to meet challenges faced by the port and allow it to still deliver the services required.

However, according to the minutes from last month’s board meeting, the directors approved the hiring of 20 new people by the authority and they are also seeking a new systems analyst.

In clarifying the terminations, Woods confirmed that the people holding the posts of deputy director and chief human resources officer, deputy director and chief commercial officer, deputy director and chief operating officer, and operations and events manager were the ones let go. He confirmed that all four are Caymanians but he did not name the individuals. With the authority admitting that there is no cause for the terminations, Woods has attributed the move to challenges in meeting services and restructuring the resources.

This latest indication of trouble at the port comes while the director, Clement Reid, remains suspended from his post and the subject of an internal inquiry relating to a major mismanagement of resources.

Reid was suspended from the top job in May after a report was made public that detailed the financial scandal about unauthorised and over-spending, questions about how people were hired and other irregularities.

The news of the loss of these four senior workers follows the news that another senior manager, who was not included in the four sacked on Friday, was cleared of sexual harassment allegations. Falling short of accusing the nine women who complained of making malicious allegations, a report by the Internal Audit Service (IAS) described the complaints as “suspect”. The internal inquiry did, however, conclude there was an unhealthy work environment at the authority as a result of the behaviour of the senior manager, who remains in post.

Despite collecting significant fees from both the cruise and cargo operations, PACI has had a long history of financial fluctuations. Just a few years ago the auditor general raised concerns about the viability of the authority, but by 2015 it had turned things around and delivered a modest surplus. It recently invested some $5.5 million in costly new equipment for its land-side cargo holding area, which it was supposed to fund from its own resources.

Questions about the management of the port all come at a time when opposition is growing to government’s proposal to construct two cruise ship piers off George Town, which would be the country’s largest ever capital development project.

If the project does go ahead, it will be overseen and later managed in coordination with the port authority.

