Four senior staff fired from port
(CNS): The acting director at the Cayman Islands Port Authority has confirmed that four senior Caymanians have been let go because PACI had to “restructure its resources”. Joseph Woods released a short statement to the media Monday stating that four people had been terminated without cause but had been given a certain notice period. It is not clear if all of these management posts are being scrapped or whether the individuals will be replaced at a later date, but Woods said it was in order to meet challenges faced by the port and allow it to still deliver the services required.
However, according to the minutes from last month’s board meeting, the directors approved the hiring of 20 new people by the authority and they are also seeking a new systems analyst.
In clarifying the terminations, Woods confirmed that the people holding the posts of deputy director and chief human resources officer, deputy director and chief commercial officer, deputy director and chief operating officer, and operations and events manager were the ones let go. He confirmed that all four are Caymanians but he did not name the individuals. With the authority admitting that there is no cause for the terminations, Woods has attributed the move to challenges in meeting services and restructuring the resources.
This latest indication of trouble at the port comes while the director, Clement Reid, remains suspended from his post and the subject of an internal inquiry relating to a major mismanagement of resources.
Reid was suspended from the top job in May after a report was made public that detailed the financial scandal about unauthorised and over-spending, questions about how people were hired and other irregularities.
The news of the loss of these four senior workers follows the news that another senior manager, who was not included in the four sacked on Friday, was cleared of sexual harassment allegations. Falling short of accusing the nine women who complained of making malicious allegations, a report by the Internal Audit Service (IAS) described the complaints as “suspect”. The internal inquiry did, however, conclude there was an unhealthy work environment at the authority as a result of the behaviour of the senior manager, who remains in post.
Despite collecting significant fees from both the cruise and cargo operations, PACI has had a long history of financial fluctuations. Just a few years ago the auditor general raised concerns about the viability of the authority, but by 2015 it had turned things around and delivered a modest surplus. It recently invested some $5.5 million in costly new equipment for its land-side cargo holding area, which it was supposed to fund from its own resources.
Questions about the management of the port all come at a time when opposition is growing to government’s proposal to construct two cruise ship piers off George Town, which would be the country’s largest ever capital development project.
If the project does go ahead, it will be overseen and later managed in coordination with the port authority.
Category: Jobs, Local News
I can’t wait for Run Down 2019 the show by all accounts would be longer…..just saying…
Lord Bless Dsn Dougsy, many years ago when he reported the gross failings of the Port Authority and the Board members he was attacked by Mac and his butchers.
He was correct in every way
And the problems still continue…with the Club in charge
The public service is finally following the civil service lead.
Wow and these are the people we should trust to invest 200+ million in two cruise piers. The same Ministry where it is reported there are substantial overruns on the Owen Roberts project like some 30+%. Today the announce Cayman Airways flying to Denver in order to justify the four new jets that we cannot afford subsidy this year 23+ million.
So much for world class civil service and by the way where is the Russian that was investing so much money in the Brac to save their economy.
classic civil service…..
and we got rid of a governor who wanted to tackle this incompetence……welcome to wonderland.
time for more awards franz!!!!
Moses: merge the Port Authority with the Airports Authority and create one Ports Authority?
You could save on manpower and benefit from the synergies of executing joint development projects.
Time to stop hiring Caymanians who cannot be relied on and get foreigners with experience and hire them on two year renewable contracts. The whole of Government is collapsing under the weight of Caymanians unable to perform. They cannot all be moved to the Protocol Office or OfReg.
So what about that other top paid Safety manager job that was about the same time as the Commercial officer? That was Reid’s best friend that got the position wasn’t it?
Now to head back to the Airport because with this new Management its a circus there.
God help us fire 4 and hire 20
Just more government incompetence and mismanagement…… and possible theft.
Will I still have to spend all day to pick up a few boxes?
Now on to investigate the NRA and their shenanigans! Are board members micromanaging employees into doing work? If so, for whose properties?
Reading the board mins
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
The Port Authority is a mess and run like a circus at the ministry level by Moses Kirkonnell and his team.
Please bring Mr. Hurlston back. What a mess the port has become since he was let go………..
How many more deputy directors and chiefs have they still got feeding in the trough. No shortage of Caymanians to fill these “jobs” created for them, inflated salaries, business trips and expense allowances, not to forget the company car.
Sounds like they are eligible to apply for the 20 new positions.