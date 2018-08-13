Ex-civil servant facing jail time for $30K theft

(CNS): Trisha Marissa Jackson (39), a former facilities manager with the government who recently pleaded guilty to stealing around $30,000 from the public purse over a near five-year period while she worked as a civil servant, will be going to jail, the court warned on Monday. Following a sentencing hearing, Magistrate Valdis Foldats told Jackson that she would be receiving a custodial sentence but he needed time to consider the length of time. Jackson, who is the mother of a young daughter, was bailed until 27 August, when the decision will be delivered.

The court had heard that Jackson’s offending crossed the custody threshold for a number of reasons, not least because of the sustained period of stealing but also because it was a breach of trust and she had stolen from the public coffers. Crown Consel Toyin Salako also argued that this type of offending undermines the wider economy and the integrity of the financial sector, which contributes a significant part of government revenue.

Jackson began taking stealing in 2011, the same year she began working in the facilities department. Over five years she collected almost $19,000 in rent payments from a mother and toddler group who used the South Sound Community centre, giving the woman who went to her office to pay her directly forged receipts that she did not enter into the system.

Then in 2013 she began another course of stealing by purchasing Mac Books and iPads on the government’s account with Kirks Office Supply using false purchase orders and invoices. But in order not to be detected, she raised false invoices for engineering work that never actually happened by a telecom service arm of the company. By paying what appeared on government books to be invoices for real work by real people, she was able to divert the money to Kirk’s to cover the more than $11,000 spent on the electronics over several months.

It was not until January 2017, some six months after Jackson had resigned from the civil service, when the representative from the mother and toddler group went to the government to make the annual rent payment to use the community centre that the alarm was raised. It was soon realised that no one knew about the cash that was being paid to cover the rent and as far as government was concerned, no payments had ever been made.

Fortunately the mother and toddler group representative had retained all the receipts given to her by Jackson demonstrating she had made the payments. But it then came to light that the receipts were forged and the investigation began, which also exposed the invoice scam that Jackson had concocted to cover up the purchase of iPads and Mac computers.

Although Jackson pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, she has not made any offer regarding compensation. Christer Brady, her defence attorney, told the court that while she wished she could make an offer, she was not in a financial position to repay the money, nor could she explain what had happened to the computers, which have never been recovered. Brady said his client had come clean, had no previous convictions and was very remorseful about her offending, as he asked the court for mercy.

No details were released publicly about Jackson’s circumstances other than the fact she has one daughter, and there was no indication of the motive for the theft.

Category: Courts, Crime