Emotions high after guilty verdict in gun case

(CNS): Emotions ran high in Grand Court on Tuesday when two local men were convicted of illegally possessing two handguns following a two-week trial. Gerald Jaleel Bush (21) and Rico Roy Walton (28) now face a minimum of ten years behind bars after a jury found them guilty of possessing a Colt 45 and a Trabzon 9mm as well as six rounds of ammunition. Before the jury foreman finished delivering the verdicts, Bush had an emotional outburst, running out of the dock and down to the cells. While Walton remained considerably cooler, he was also visibly shocked by the verdict.

The crown’s case relied largely on circumstantial evidence against the men, who were arrested on the shoreline in South Sound in June 2017 after the semi-automatic guns and ammunition were found by Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton under what is often referred to as ‘the shoe tree’.

The men, who are both from Bodden Town, were tracked for some time by the police helicopter crew before their arrest, when they were spotted aboard a boat in the Sound around midnight acting suspiciously.

Deputy PC Walton, who was in the area, heard the radio communications and pulled over on South Sound Road by the shoe tree. He saw the boat that was being discussed on the radio with one man on board, but when those on board spotted the headlight of his vehicle, the boat moved away towards the South Sound Dock.

DPC Walton got out of the car and went to the tree. After a short search he found the weapons hidden in a sock.

Meanwhile, the RCIPS Air Operations Unit had already seen the boat drop off another man further along the shore before observing the second man, who had remained on-board, come to shore and move around near the tree that was later searched by Kurt Walton. The second man then got back on the boat and went to the dock.

During the trial the jurors were shown the footage captured by the helicopter showing the small boat coming through the South Sound channel headed toward Old Crewe Road, where the first man got off, and then the boat continued along the shoreline before the second man also came ashore.

Bush, who owned the boat, and Rico Walton were both arrested. There were no fingerprints or DNA connecting the men to the weapons but messages, calls and pictures on Bush’s phone proved to be very incriminating.

An expert witness who gave evidence during the trial said that one picture on Bush’s phone, which had been downloaded and later deleted but recovered by technical experts, was not just an image of a similar gun but was the exact Trabzon 9mm gun that police recovered. The expert pointed to eleven unique marks that helped him make the identification.

Bush had also engaged in conversations via phone messages with several people in Jamaica that, although not specific, appeared to be about buying guns.

Both men had denied any knowledge of the weapons, claiming that they had gone fishing and were returning home when they were arrested. Walton claimed his trip to the shore was to hide ganja, not guns, and Bush claimed the messages and other incriminating phone evidence was a discussion largely about buying car parts and a boat party he was arranging. He said the image of the gun was simply sent to him as part of a group WhatsApp and he knew nothing about it.

Nevertheless, the jury was not convinced that the men had been on nothing more than an innocent fishing-trip, and after more than four hours of deliberation found them guilty on all counts.

Following Bush’s outburst, the verdict was finally delivered in full and Bush was returned to the dock, where both he and Walton were remanded in custody pending their sentencing hearing next month. The judge said he would not hold Bush in contempt but noted that they should have been prepared for the outcome.

Lawyers representing the men both asked for social inquiries to be conducted ahead of the sentencing hearing. Bush and Walton do not have previous related convictions but they are facing the mandatory minimum sentence of ten years for the unlawful possession of the weapons unless they can argue exceptional circumstances.

