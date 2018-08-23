Elderly realtor avoids jail time for $65k theft

(CNS): A real estate agent who stole cash from two of his clients has dodged a custodial sentence after a judge suspended the two-year prison term he imposed on Wednesday for two convictions of theft. Antonio Paolini, who is 79 years old and in poor health, stole around $51,000 from one client and about CI$14,000 from another after he co-mingled deposits for property purchases at a time when his business, Cayman Real Estate, was in trouble. Justice Philip St John-Stevens said the case had “many features of compelling mitigation” as Paolini had not set out to steal in a case that was somewhere between negligence and dishonesty.

The judge pointed out that until this course of offending Paolini had reached his late 70s “without so much as a parking ticket”. He had worked hard all of his life and had also contributed to the community, especially the local chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Paolini came to the Cayman Islands in 1974 as a qualified computer technician, a rare skill in the Cayman Islands in those days, and trained many people, the court heard. He worked in the private sector and government before setting up his real estate business after Hurricane Ivan.

The business did very well for several years, but soon after moving to more expensive premises the slump in the economy caught up with him and things began to go wrong. The first theft happened after a catalog of events led to a significant delay in a potential sale, and when it was time for it to go through Paolini had already spent the cash. When the victim trying to buy the land asked for her deposit back, it was gone.

Paolini created a loan agreement to pay it back and made several payments on it, but when the full amount was due he was unable to pay and was eventually arrested and charged. While on bail he used another client’s cash in an effort to get the business back on track but was unable to do so and found himself in the same position, unable to return the money to the client.

Despite admitting taking the money, Paolini pleaded not guilty to theft, maintaining that he did not steal the money because he never intended to deprive the people involved permanently, but because he did not keep an escrow account, the cash going in and out of his business was never distinguished.

With unsustainable overheads and no sales going through, he found himself using the money to keep the lights on and pay staff. During the second trial, after giving evidence Paolini realised that as far as the law was concerned, regardless of his lack of intention, he had effectively stolen the money and came clean before the trial concluded.

The judge said that during the trial Paolini cut a “sad and broken figure as he realised his dishonesty”; he was not the sort of criminal who was living an extravagant life on his ill-gotten gains but someone who mistakenly co-mingled funds in an effort to keep his business afloat.

As he handed down the jail term and then suspended the sentence, the judge said there were few aggravating factors, largely that Paolini committed the second theft while on bail, but he said the impact of the crime had been harmful to his victims. Paolini’s first victim worked as a helper and the money he used was her life savings.

Since his arrest, Paolini has also lost everything, including his home and his business. He confirmed to the court that he was still trying to find a way to pay back the two victims, and a compensation hearing has been set for early next year to give the aging realtor time to work out a way to do that.

