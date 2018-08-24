Ed ministry chief moves to OfReg

(CNS): The government has added a new senior position to the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) and is transferring the chief officer of the education ministry, Christen Suckoo, to the new post. OfReg already has a number of top officials covering the various parts within its ambit, such as ICT, fuel, electricity and water, but a new chief operating officer position has been added, which the board chair said would help the regulator with compliance. Deputy Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho will act as chief officer at education.

“Fair access to utilities, fuels and telecoms is essential to maintaining quality of life in the Cayman Islands, and we understand the importance that people place on this, ” said OfReg Board Chair Linford Pierson. “It is our belief that Mr Suckoo’s secondment and his extensive background in public administration will help OfReg to better address the regulatory and compliance concerns of stakeholders.”

Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon said the secondment of Suckoo was provided for in government policy and the Public Service Management Law that allows a civil servant to move to a statutory authority or government company.

“The policy allows us to temporarily move staff to agencies within the public sector that will benefit from their skill sets,” said McField-Nixon. “At the same time, staff gain exposure to new business environments where they can even develop new skills that will benefit their own professional development. Mr Suckoo will be playing an important role in supporting public administration and governance at OfReg.”

Suckoo will remain a civil servant as his substantive post has been transferred to the Cabinet Office, which oversees OfReg.

Officials said he was being moved to “bolster key functional areas of OfReg including budgeting, procurement and human resources. He will also lead on special projects aimed at enhancing good governance by implementing numerous policies adopted by core government in recent years. Those were listed as dealing with the Official Travel Policy, the Anti-Fraud Policy, the Policy on Offering or Receiving Hospitality, Entertainment and Gifts, the Procurement Code of Conduct, and Procedural Guidelines for Crown Estate Matters.

Suckoo, who takes up the new job on 1 September, said he was looking forward to using his experience to enhance the work being done by the technical staff at OfReg.

“As I move to the next stage in my career I would like to say it has been a privilege and an honour to work within the core civil service for nearly 20 years,” he said. “I welcome the opportunity to join OfReg, which is a relatively new organisation within the public service, and support its development as a key public authority.”

News of the move coincides with speculation about Suckoo’s position in the education ministry and after he is understood to have recently taken extended leave. Rumours of his resignation or suspension were persistently denied by senior officials, who have not commented on plans for his transfer.

Prior to becoming the top civil servant in the Ministry of Education four years ago, Suckoo served as deputy CO there with a focus on finance, administration and major capital projects. Before that, he worked as the deputy director of the Constitutional Modernisation Secretariat, which helped to develop the Cayman Islands current constitution.

He has also served as policy analyst in the Cabinet Office and risk analyst in the Ministry of Finance. Suckoo graduated from the University of South Florida with a bachelor’s degree in finance. In late 2011 he became an accredited mediator with the London School of Mediation.

