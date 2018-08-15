Driver 2 times over limit escapes serious injury in crash

(CNS): Following a single-vehicle crash early this morning on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, a 24-year-old man from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of DUI after giving a breathalyzer reading that was two times over the legal limit for alcohol. At about 1:20am Wednesday police were called to the scene north of Yacht Drive, where they saw a red Ford Explorer in the southbound lanes with significant damage. The driver of the vehicle was found sitting nearby.

The man had sustained minor injuries to his head and legs, and also showed signs of intoxication, according to the officers, who arrested him on suspicion of DUI. He was taken first to the Cayman Islands Hospital and treated. Once released, he was taken into police custody and later bailed.

Category: Local News