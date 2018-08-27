Divers urged to report coral bleaching

(CNS): Following the launch of the Coral Watch Programme by the Department of Environment last year to help monitor the impact of bleaching on Cayman’s reefs, the DoE is urging divers and snorkellers to look out for and report any changes to the reef they see over the coming weeks that could suggest a bleaching event. At this time of year sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean begin to exceed coral tolerance, and given the many challenges and threats faced by reefs, learning as much about what is happening to them is an important step in trying to conserve these precious natural resources.

Local researchers have been investigating and assessing how widespread and intense the bleaching is across all three islands, as Cayman has not escaped the damaging impacts of bleaching. Sightings of coral bleaching have been made in Cayman waters up to depths of 50 metres.

However, the DoE cannot be on all of Cayman’s more than 360 reefs all the time, and it is essential that they gather the data, photos and videos they need help from the local dive community. The DoE said it is looking for information such as the locations of reefs affected, the species of coral impacted and the species that are still healthy, as well as the depths of bleaching events.

Coral bleaching is still not fully understood, but between 2014 and 2017 what is believed to be the longest, most widespread, and possibly the most damaging coral bleaching event on record struck the world’s oceans. But with climate change and the rise in ocean temperature, coral bleaching events are expected to continue happening more frequently and have more severe impacts.

Given the wide-ranging threats to coral reefs globally from increasing temperatures, over-fishing and coastal development, the need to document coral health is an important part of the DoE’s work.

Anyone who can help with the Coral Watch Programme is asked to record sightings of coral bleaching through pictures and video, noting the dive site name and location, depth, temperature, date, the percentage of coral impacted and details of the surrounding healthy coral.

The information can be submitted to coralwatch@gov.ky Volunteers can also download the Coral Watch Data Sheet from the DoE website.

