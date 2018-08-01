CUC sales boosted by 2% customer increase

(CNS): Grand Cayman’s monopoly power provider has enjoyed another profitable quarter, despite paying for improvements to the system, largely due to a 2% increase in customers. For the three months ending 30 June, the Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) saw a $900,000 increase in earnings compared to the same period last year. The firm recorded $14.5 million in capital expenditures to meet the customer growth and improve system reliability, but its net earnings increased from $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2017 to $7 million in 2018.

According to the results published Wednesday, the increase was primarily due to higher electricity sales, which were partially offset by higher depreciation, transmission and distribution and maintenance costs. CUC’s customer base grew during the most recent quarter to 29,377, an increase of 574 customers, or 2%, on the same period last year.

During the first quarter of 2018, the revenue from large commercial customers under the new demand rate was less than what would have been billed under the previous energy only rate. As a result, CUC applied to OfReg for a rate review, and in June 2018 the regulator gave CUC the green light to increase that rate.

CUC said it also spent $7.9 million on system extension and upgrades, and $4.5 million in generation asset replacements and upgrades. Work is also being carried out to replace the existing high pressure sodium street lights with more energy-efficient LED lights. This will reduce costs, lower emissions and provide a higher quality lighting system. The programme, which started in 2017, will run for five years at a total project cost of around $3.6 million.

CUC is also working on its new Seven Mile Beach and Prospect sub-stations to meet load growth and to improve reliability in both of these areas.

President and CEO of CUC Richard Hew said he was pleased with the results and the progress made with the company’s five-year $200 million investment plan to increase reliability and meet the demands of the growing economy and increasing customer numbers.

“The company continues to pursue a diversified generation mix with Customer Owned Renewable Energy capacity connected to the grid growing by 370% from 1 megawatts to 4.7 megawatts since March 2016,” he added.

See the full report on the CUC website

