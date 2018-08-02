Cruise port work could start in weeks
(CNS): The controversial cruise port berthing project could be underway in a matter of weeks, even though the entire bidding process has remained under wraps. Government appears to be on track to award a contract shortly and for the project to break ground in September, with a locally led consortium in partnership with a leading cruise line already having been selected to build and finance the project. CNS understands that tenants at the Royal Watler Cruise Terminal seeking to renew their leases are being refused new agreements and have been informed by the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands that the tenancies expire this month.
CNS has reached out to all of the relevant officials but the only response was from the acting port director, who referred us to the ministry, which has not responded to our questions.
The public has been kept completely in the dark about the process, despite the new procurement law requiring transparency. But that may be because the massive and costly development has been rapidly losing support in recent years, with concerns that only a small proportion of the tourism sector stands to benefit, while the bulk of the industry catering to overnight visitors could be negatively impacted.
Both CITA and the Chamber of Commerce, whose members have the most to lose or gain in the development of piers, have been reluctant to offer their full support. The original public consultation came down three to one against, and since then the opposition has grown, making this a particularly unpopular project.
There are several issues that have led to opposition to the project: the massive marine environment damage, concerns about the costs and the impact on the public purse, as well as the limited beneficiaries of the project. The failure of the government to justify the need has also caused concern, especially the impact on existing infrastructure, tourist attractions and local beaches. Another warning sign is the poor experiences of tourism stakeholders in other jurisdictions where cruise lines have led development projects for piers that have not delivered the promised benefits.
While the process has been mired in controversy for years, the recent increase in cruise port calls here, coupled with the growth in coastal development which is limiting public beach access has compounded concerns.
Many now believe that the numbers of cruise passengers required to finance the cruise berthing facilities is too great. The construction could cost as much as $300 million, which would need a guaranteed passenger count of well over two million people annually — considerably more than even the highest year on record for cruise numbers. George Town and Seven Mile Beach would simply be overwhelmed by the numbers of passengers arriving in peak season because, whether or not the piers are built, cruising remains seasonal, with numbers dropping in the summer months.
Regardless of the multiple concerns, the tourism ministry has pressed on with the project. However, progress has become increasingly secret and it does not appear to be following the rules set out in the new procurement law. The nine bidders that were supposedly pre-qualified were never revealed and how those were whittled down to three, four or possibly five has also remained a secret. The documents relating to the bid have never been published publicly and meetings between government officials and potential developers have continued behind closed doors.
There are now also concerns that China Harbour Engineering Company may be back in the pool of bidders under consideration. The firm, which caused a stir when it was in talks with the previous UDP administration, was one of the original nine bidders to be pre-qualified but it later emerged it was one of the four or five pre-qualified bidders that was out of the running. Nevertheless, sources close to the process have now suggested that the company may still be a viable contender.
But as the process becomes increasingly opaque, CNS has received other information to suggest that an entirely different consortium led by a local developer is the favoured bidder and has already been earmarked for the lucrative contract.
Whichever bidder eventually secures the increasingly unpopular bid, the recent news that tenants are now being informed that their leases will expire this month gives a clear indication that the government appears ready to move to a contract award and present a sceptical public with a fait accompli.
Category: development, Local News
Absolutely disgusting.
Alden and Moses – you two will go down in the bad pages of Cayman history for this unforgivable decision.
Suckoo and Miller; what say the opposition?
Please speak to this matter in an official capacity soon.
FCO; what say you? Does this constitute “good government”?
A financial commitment of this magnitude MUST seek the input of those footing the bill – the Caymanian people.
If all else fails, a protest will result and many of us will be front and center to express our concerns.
Cayman has suffered far too many ill-conceived expenditure missteps for us to stand by and allow our temporarily elected servants to gamble with our children’s future – especially when so many are below acceptable educational standards today.
FFS, can our government adopt and apply a progressive and cohesive approach to our crumbling society for once?
– Whodatis
Hope it sinks to the the bottom out there.
I am calling on all Caymanians and Expats who love this island and who understand the dangers of this port to now come together and protest and start a petition. We need to initiate a referendum for something of this magnitude. This is too important to ignore.
Forget the expats, we may make this island tick and bring in its wealth but we have no say and are nothing better than what you might scrap off your shoe if it really be known if the likes of Alden, Mc and the other cronies actually spoke the truth
Is this country ruled by dictatorship?
People of this country said NO to this projects. They said NO to Smith Cove “improvements”, they said NO to the Kaboo project!
Then why do they continue? Why few with money rule this country?
What The Cayman Islands Constitution says about the government’s powers?
Fake News….about work starting in weeks.
CIG has not yet selected the preferred bidder yet.
See link relating to preferred bidder for the dump
https://caymannewsservice.com/2017/10/dart-consortium-finally-wins-dump-deal/
‘”Imagine living with this crap’: tempers in Venice boil over in tourist high season”.
As residents leave and visitor numbers soar, the city’s quality of life is being eroded. This summer, irate locals have taken to the streets.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/23/venice-tempers-boil-over-tourist-high-season
Not just Venice, other places around the Med are trying to cap the number of tourists.
Sociology experiments have shown that as rat density increases in any given enclosure, they start to fight, then with further increase they seriously injure each other, then with further increase they start to kill each other and with further increase they eat each other. So much for Cayman Kind and the quality of Caymanian life!
This all reminds me of a 1981 by the Specials entitled ‘Ghost Town’ –
This town, is coming like a ghost town
All the clubs have been closed down
This place, is coming like a ghost town
Bands won’t play no more
too much fighting on the dance floor
Do you remember the good old days
Before the ghost town?
We danced and sang,
And the music played inna de boomtown
This town, is coming like a ghost town
Why must the youth fight against themselves?
Government leaving the youth on the shelf
This place, is coming like a ghost town
No job to be found in this country
Can’t go on no more
The people getting angry
This town, is coming like a ghost town
This town, is coming like a ghost town
This town, is coming like a ghost town
This town, is coming like a ghost town
Because that’s the way it’s going.
Two things guaranteed to drive away our core business of stayover tourism are hoards of cruise shippers and the years of disruption a project like this will cause.
GT at night is already dead, even during the day the cruise shippers there aren’t spending anything like the money I remember being spent 10 years ago. This is fool’s gold!
My wife and I love Cayman Islands! We are divers and have now visited all three islands. Our favorite dive site is Devils Grotto in Georgetown Harbor. I followed with much interest the details on the first environmental assessment that was completed and the dangers to the reefs it predicted. What a wonderfully transparent process! Then the lid was put on everything. Now the citizens of Cayman have no idea what is planned and when they do, it will likely be too late to do anything because of penalty clauses put in place to prevent changes. For us a divers, we are waiting to see which reefs in and south of Georgetown are destroyed. Unlike other tourists who come for 7 Mile Beach we are ones that enjoy the beauty of Cayman under the water. Don’t forget about us who keep coming back to your lovely isles.
I completely agree. The biggest draw is the diving. Protect the reefs and marine environment.
and amongst the lowest spending tourists are the divers
I have one question.
What did Anwar (you know that guy we were supposed to have as Governor for 4 years) think of this project?
Interesting that he’s conveniently not around when this is happening.
We have the Addams family for a Government in Cayman.
We have a Government? I thought we just had special interest groups doing whatever they wanted.
Special interest groups with deep pockets and politicians who only seek to feather their own nests or those of family and friends. Politicians in Cayman do not serve the people. They serve themselves
When transparency stops, corruption begins. When the local company and the cruise lines are through the back door talking to Govt in this prequal process they have compromised the ethics of the tendering process which required all parties to only communicate through a web based portal for all communication to be shared by all parties in the running. This has not happened, for the local company, the cruise lines and the Chinese have all been in back door communicating and discussing with Govt.. It is interesting that the no. 1 contender is a local company together with the cruise lines, a group that did not even exist in the prequalification phase 1 process and suddenly they appear together in the middle of the game as the game is in process. So much for adhering to accepted International Tendering protocols. Corruption at its best make this Govt is no better or any different than all the others. Very Sad because supporters all thought the Progressives were strictly honest and ethical.
2:16 And we don’t even know who the (mythical?) cruise line is. I’ve got contacts in the two major players in this market and it doesn’t sound like either of them are involved so who the **** is it? The fact that there’s been no big PR release suggests to me this is just another case of ‘if we build it they will come’.
This project needs to be halted. We aren’t stable enough to make such serious decisions right now… trust me, this smells like rotten eggs too.
You mean not intelligent enough
So who else wants to be chained to the reef to stop this!! This will destroy the diving industry and so much of our environment!!
Cayman will live to regret this and this govt. Will stop at nothing to please their lobbyist. Talk about transperency. Referendum needed for this huge costly project.
The money would be better spent planting red mangroves to protect us from beach erosion and raising sea levels!
This government is the worse EVER!
What are the odds it’s DART?
Big chance he’s involved. He’s killed George Town by taking all the office occupiers to Camana Bay. Now theres plenty of real estate around the port that can be snapped up at a discount. Just watch.
cig killed george town not dart.
A conspiracy theorist! You haven’t got a clue.
Camana Bay will be the new capital in 40 years, just wait.
All the hardcore environmentalists who were trying to protect Smith Cove from any change at all conveniently remain silent on a project that would likely destroy all of the Hog Sty Bay area and change much of the remaining waterfront permanently
But somehow the bigger threat is a mobi-mat for the disabled community
Disgusting
Caymanians need to take the lead in stopping this disaster.
It is time for Caymanians to lead the conversation and stop the destruction.
This project and the long term environmental and financial mess it will cause the Caymans will be the best representation of the political legacy of Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Moses Kirkonnell and every member of this government.
A very bad and expensive decision that will be made worse by a pending global recession. Your leaders have not learnt any lessons from the last global recession.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6018135/Experts-say-housing-market-rate-rises-indicate-overheating-economy.html
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thestreet.com/amp/world/global-financial-crisis-looming-on-horizon-warns-george-soros-14604110
Thank you!!!!
This is awesome news! We’ve had a false jump in numbers due to the hurricanes that hit the eastern islands, we’ll need the improved facility to keep long term growth
You definitely have “solja crab mentality”.
As my good friend suggested this morning… If this (South Sound) boardwalk costs our government 1.3 million with no special engineering features other than solid concrete framing and synthetic Trex board… Then one can reasonably assume that the 180 million cruise berthing dock the government suggested is grossly misleading……Not to mention the cost of relocation of coral reefs! Just does not add up folks! Do the math… We are screwed folks!
Exactly….but $$$ and power blind peoples’ common sense and completely destroys their moral compass.
We can’t afford this project, in more than one way.
We can’t seem to hear; so watch as your children and children’s’ children feel the pain of these very stupid political decisions.
Caymanians will have no choice but to become economic migrants to other countries in the near future. Stupid premiers and ministers.That’ll be their legacies.
We are so screwed!
the muppets can’t even operate a carparking ticket machine…never mind build a port
Only in Cayman could building a port dock be called “controversial”. The rest of the modern world, calls this progress.
Why do you want to be like the rest of the world? It’s a complete mess out there incase you haven’t noticed! Our island is a natural beauty and should be preserved at all costs!!
It’s not the building of the dock you moron, it’s the type of dock they are building. There were other environmentally and unique offers they could have gone with, to achieve what they needed and make Cayman stand out from the rest. But no, they elected to pour tonnes of concrete and “move” the reefs, FFS.
WTH? Like 15 people want this. Caymainians, where you at in controlling your government? Oh wait….
Scandalous…and hiding in plain sight…next we’ll hear it’s a JV with the vulture….then we’ll hear all the retail outlets will belong to a certain family with political connections….and then that company will be bought out by, guess who, the vulture….they’ll probably put a roundabout in the middle of it just a giant F-U to us all
Overnight tourism is so much better for the island. Remind me again how many locals are employed at the 4 largest hotels.
How did this just happen? lol
Wow
ground breaking won’t start in september.(hopefully)….i’ve been hearing soon-come updates on this nonsense for the last 15 years
money would be better spent on stayover tourism and improving the cruise ship experience for existing visitors…
The money would be better spent on education.
seems like economic madness to me….. we were told 10 years ago that cruise ships would stop coming if we had no port….but yet here we are with record numbers of visitors….
if ppm think there is public support for this …just hold a referendum…. what are they afraid of
Mark my words – our Salad Days are coming to an end.
We will no longer be a jewel in this Caribbean. Just another port for cruisy’s to pop into for a half day.
Ugh, gross. No class only greed.
My only hope is that this will make my property value increase to fill my pocket on my way out.
How soon until the ACC gets their tasers?
not soon enough
How about a petition to stop this madness……..crickets!
I’m thinking at this point it will need a March as well as a petition. But they’ve kept it so quiet in order to sneak up on us so that we don’t have time!!
No march needed. Just line up as many people you can (hold hands) at the site where they plan to build and show them, literally, in person that you, the people do NOT want this project to go forward.
Actions speak louder than words.
#StandAndBeCountedCayman
I’m in!!
Unpopular…
Guess we now know why all this chaos with the Gov. One massive misdirection to get the prey looking one way while the attackers swoop in from the rear.
This pier will be paid in only one way. Direct taxation. There is no other way. And that tax will remain to continue funding the feminist welfare state.
Any state which raises weak men, will invariably watch their society bullied and overran.
Caymanian women, if you want to save your children’s future, best to start your protests now. Your modern culture failed your men. The buck stops with you.
Just wait until it messes up the current flow and SMB ends up looking like Rum Point beach after Joe Imparato messed up the current flow in North Side!
What a disaster this will turn out to be
It already is….
