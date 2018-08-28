Referendum campaign launched over cruise port
(CNS): With concerns mounting that government is close to making a deal with undisclosed bidders to develop the controversial and costly cruise berthing facilities in George Town, local activists have launched a campaign to start collecting signatures for a people-initiated referendum (PIR). The campaign is being coordinated by people from various quarters of the community opposed to the project for different reasons, from the financial to environmental risks. But their main goal is to petition government to give the Cayman electorate the final decision at the ballot box on a project that is extremely significant for everyone who lives here.
As of 1 July the Official Register of Electors stood at 21,150 voters, which means campaigners will need to collect 5,288 signatures from electors to force government’s hand over a national ballot, which is provided for in the Constitution.
While the need to secure 25% of registered voters to trigger the referendum may seem daunting, the opposition to this project is mounting from many different quarters, including the business community and those directly involved in tourism. But more importantly, the call for a referendum will give everyone, including supporters of the project, the chance to have their say. Campaigners should, therefore, be able to secure signatures for the call for a national poll from both sides of the debate.
Organisers have pointed to the rights given to voters in the Constitution and the need for people to make informed decisions about major developments like this proposed facility, which will change the face of the capital and have far-reaching implications for the economy, infrastructure and the natural environment.
“The launch of the petition for a people-initiated referendum is backed and supported by concerned Caymanians in regards to the proposed cruise berthing facility,” said a spokesperson for Save Cayman, one of the groups coordinating the campaign. “We support this community initiative to give the people a chance to exercise their democratic right by explicitly stating their support or rejection for proceeding with this project that poses significant socio-economic and environmental risks and will impact us for generations.”
Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller announced last week that he is championing a private member’s motion asking government to instigate the referendum, given the significance and wide implications of this proposed project to every Caymanian as well as residents and visitors. However, while the MLA for North Side has the backing of his full team plus Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, the chances of him picking off more than one of the government members is extremely unlikely.
Although Austin Harris was vocally opposed to the project on the campaign trail, as party whip and councillor in the premier’s ministry, it is extremely unlikely that the former talk show host will live up to his campaign promises and vote with the opposition.
Bernie Bush remains the only hope for the opposition to pick off any of the government members. Although Bush has parted ways with his former CDP colleagues, he remains in the government coalition and it is still not clear where he stands on the cruise port. All of the government front bench are bound by collective responsibility, so they will not be able to support Miller’s motion.
Even though his motion is destined to fail on the vote in the Legislative Assembly, if it makes it to the order paper when law makers meet in Cayman Brac next week, Miller believes it will provide the opportunity for the opposition to raise key questions and pry answers from government about what has been an opaque process, despite official claims from government that it has been transparent.
However, unlike other tendering processes, including even the complex case of the waste management bid, no tender documents have ever been published regarding the cruise port project. Government has been extremely reluctant to identify any of the bidders, though when asked directly, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell admitted at a public meeting that China Harbour Engineering Company was one of the bidders. The revised plans have never been made public, and the estimated costs and how it will be paid for have also remained a mystery.
It is understood that government made a presentation to a select group of executives at the Chamber of Commerce recently, which was confirmed by officials at the business organisation. However, the tourism ministry has ignored inquiries from CNS about that presentation and whether there are any plans to share the details with the wider public.
Meanwhile, despite damning conclusions in the recently published National Tourism Plan about the impact the growing number of cruise passenger arrivals is already having on our water and land tourism attractions and the public beaches, government is still aiming to award a contract for the project next month.
For more information about the Cruise Port Referendum campaign contact cprcayman@gmail.com or visit the new FB page
To check your voter number go to the Elections Office website here
Category: Business, development, Local News, Tourism
I’m sick and tired of the same noisy people who jump up in arms against every major project that will keep Cayman successful. Government better not give them the time of day. They have nothing better to do but complain. Keep Caymsn going FORWARD. THE DOCK EQUALS JOBS FOR CAYMANIANS AND OPPORTUNITIES. the economy is stale and saturated. We need help.
The tender company monopoly is the money behind this fake environmental conservation front. All they care about are the $6 per head they take in every single time a ship throws an anchor down. They have paid a few foreign dive masters to make noise.
Read the EY and Biller Paw report …just build the Piers.
This project is for the socioeconomic betterment of the people of this country and the only people against it is expats and some dive companies staff who call themselves environmentalist! We need to ensure cruise tourism survives because the local operators depend on it… without cruise visitors many many local operators will be out of work and lose their business!
If anyone actually goes through the comments on Save Cayman Facebook page it is easily 75% or more expats or foreign dive masters working in Cayman. None of them have skin in the game and none of them have any idea how many Caymanian families are propped up by the cruise ship passengers. I am a local who has my own jet ski company and I am struggling and am 100% for the dock.
It’s interesting how some people have forgotten what it was like in 2009, personally I want cruiseship’s to berth. George town needs the help which the berthing intern will spur further funding to provide the growth that George Town needs to move forward otherwise Dart will just purchase the whole town then develop the port himself… town has gone backwards while Dart has sucked GT.
Why countries might want out of China’s Belt and Road
There’s also a powerful political motive: A Pentagon report released last week said China was trying to “develop strong economic ties with other countries, shape their interests to align with China’s, and deter confrontation or criticism of China’s approach to sensitive issues.”
Even so, many foreign partners were eager to sign up for the Belt and Road — largely because the loans tend to come with far fewer restrictions than those from Western countries.
But Malaysia’s decision shows how the plan can come apart. For one thing, Belt and Road projects have sometimes made no economic sense. In Sri Lanka, China poured money into an airport designed to handle 1 million passengers a year. Now it has been dubbed the world’s emptiest international airport. “Business is so slow that the airport has made more money from renting out the unused cargo terminals for rice storage than from flight-related activities,” wrote Bangkok-based writer Brook Larmer.
Another Belt and Road project in Sri Lanka, a deepwater port, is now in the hands of a state-owned Chinese company on a 99-year lease after it failed to attract enough business to make its loan payments. This could swell into a bigger problem: A study released by the Center for Global Development in March suggested that Djibouti, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Montenegro, Pakistan and Tajikistan would also struggle to repay Chinese Belt and Road loans.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2018/08/22/why-countries-might-want-out-chinas-belt-road/
Nicholas Robson
Where do I go to sign , .?
All this silence stinks of corruption and kickbacks. It is no surprise that the so called ‘transparency’ campaign promises have vanished. If 1.3M of public funds are spent on a little piddly sidewalk of such a short distance, does anyone really believe this will be budget?
Save cayman has been going on facebook for 3 years now and can’t even get that many likes and most of those people never even been here before so they never gone get any votes.
Unless the Save Cayman group has figured out a way to get the Overseas member of DEMA registered as voters this is going no where. Mainly foreigners against the port.
How convenient the wave of cruise port supporters seems to have magically evaporated this week
Everyone sign the petition to push the people initiated referendum. The government that WE elected who works for US needs to see that we are not taking their shit anymore. They work on our behalf and there is no successful company I know of that an employee can do whatever they want contrary to what the boss says. They need to come clean and when the facts come to light, heads need to roll and I don’t mean not getting elected.
What they are doing is borderline treasonous by as government officials, colluding with a foreign power to get a foot hold in OUR country. Any MLA, back bencher, board heads/members or director who stands to gain PERSONALLY from this project by means of either money/concessions in pocket of private business gains needs to be held accountable. Enough is enough.
These fools have profited at our expense for FAR TOO LONG!
All of them, their finances should be subpoenaed and investigated. WE the people of Cayman need to stand up as one and tell them we are sick of being pushed down in our own country, we are sick of this runamuck government, we are sick of millions being spent to benefit a certain few will the rest of the population suffers, the lodge needs to burn and the LA needs to be cleaned out from top to bottom.
How many positions have been given to people who run this country into the ground through incompetence because it’s who you know and skills be damned. How much money has gone into the hands of a select few from the various government projects through direct influence or plain greed.
Our children’s grades suffer, schools are below standard, healthcare and daily living costs are out of control, cost of buying a property beyond ridiculous and yes I know it’s an island and land is finite but that doesn’t explain the insane cost of a piece of land or a modest 2 bedroom house or the fact a one bedroom apartment is nearly $1500. Break the CUC monopoly, encourage competition in utilities to bring down prices, introduce renewable energy to help bring prices down.
Most of us in Cayman struggle to make ends meet yet the government tosses around money like water out of a sprinkler on lawns that don’t need watering. Let this referendum be the end of this dock foolishness and let this dock be the start of Caymanians taking back our island from those who wish to sell it out from under us and from those who only wish to see us fail or benefit at our expense.
THESE PEOPLE ARE HIDING MORE THAN WE KNOW AND THEY NEED TO COME CLEAN AS MEN OR BE BROUGHT DOWN AS CRIMINALS!
This is great news. Give us a choice at least.
The dock is a great deal for a select few…… and over 90% of us aren’t included!
CNS the electoral register which is online is in direct breach of the Cayman Islands Data Protection Law. Does Chief Officer Wesley Howell who is in charge have anything to say?
Where do I sign?
And people, remember that crap McKeeva pulled of caving and doing a government-organised referendum when signatures were being gathered for a people-initiated one and saying that 50% of registered voters had to vote in favour for him to treat ‘his’ referendum as binding on him. In a people-initiated referendum, 25% of registered voters have to want the referendum but only 50% of those who vote have to vote in favour for it to pass. We want the latter. Start collecting and keep collecting until we have a people-initiated referendum.
Anon 3:10,
The threshold for a people’s generated referendum as established in the Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2009 is 50% +1 of the registered voters not those who vote.
Don’t let McKeebler pull the cookie dough over your eyes.
Where do I sign the petition ? Oh my god the kirkbots at it again. Thumbing comments down even if they makes sense, but can’t write an intelligent response to the actions.
About blimmin’ time….lets get all the facts, and when I say facts I mean it, rather than the bland and rather disingenuous “if we don’t build it, they won’t come” when the facts seem to indicate otherwise…ever increasing numbers as emphasized by the very people who want this built.
Finally!
No port, is a better deal than a port built by CHEC.