(CNS): With concerns mounting that government is close to making a deal with undisclosed bidders to develop the controversial and costly cruise berthing facilities in George Town, local activists have launched a campaign to start collecting signatures for a people-initiated referendum (PIR). The campaign is being coordinated by people from various quarters of the community opposed to the project for different reasons, from the financial to environmental risks. But their main goal is to petition government to give the Cayman electorate the final decision at the ballot box on a project that is extremely significant for everyone who lives here.

As of 1 July the Official Register of Electors stood at 21,150 voters, which means campaigners will need to collect 5,288 signatures from electors to force government’s hand over a national ballot, which is provided for in the Constitution.

While the need to secure 25% of registered voters to trigger the referendum may seem daunting, the opposition to this project is mounting from many different quarters, including the business community and those directly involved in tourism. But more importantly, the call for a referendum will give everyone, including supporters of the project, the chance to have their say. Campaigners should, therefore, be able to secure signatures for the call for a national poll from both sides of the debate.

Organisers have pointed to the rights given to voters in the Constitution and the need for people to make informed decisions about major developments like this proposed facility, which will change the face of the capital and have far-reaching implications for the economy, infrastructure and the natural environment.

“The launch of the petition for a people-initiated referendum is backed and supported by concerned Caymanians in regards to the proposed cruise berthing facility,” said a spokesperson for Save Cayman, one of the groups coordinating the campaign. “We support this community initiative to give the people a chance to exercise their democratic right by explicitly stating their support or rejection for proceeding with this project that poses significant socio-economic and environmental risks and will impact us for generations.”

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller announced last week that he is championing a private member’s motion asking government to instigate the referendum, given the significance and wide implications of this proposed project to every Caymanian as well as residents and visitors. However, while the MLA for North Side has the backing of his full team plus Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, the chances of him picking off more than one of the government members is extremely unlikely.

Although Austin Harris was vocally opposed to the project on the campaign trail, as party whip and councillor in the premier’s ministry, it is extremely unlikely that the former talk show host will live up to his campaign promises and vote with the opposition.

Bernie Bush remains the only hope for the opposition to pick off any of the government members. Although Bush has parted ways with his former CDP colleagues, he remains in the government coalition and it is still not clear where he stands on the cruise port. All of the government front bench are bound by collective responsibility, so they will not be able to support Miller’s motion.

Even though his motion is destined to fail on the vote in the Legislative Assembly, if it makes it to the order paper when law makers meet in Cayman Brac next week, Miller believes it will provide the opportunity for the opposition to raise key questions and pry answers from government about what has been an opaque process, despite official claims from government that it has been transparent.

However, unlike other tendering processes, including even the complex case of the waste management bid, no tender documents have ever been published regarding the cruise port project. Government has been extremely reluctant to identify any of the bidders, though when asked directly, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell admitted at a public meeting that China Harbour Engineering Company was one of the bidders. The revised plans have never been made public, and the estimated costs and how it will be paid for have also remained a mystery.

It is understood that government made a presentation to a select group of executives at the Chamber of Commerce recently, which was confirmed by officials at the business organisation. However, the tourism ministry has ignored inquiries from CNS about that presentation and whether there are any plans to share the details with the wider public.

Meanwhile, despite damning conclusions in the recently published National Tourism Plan about the impact the growing number of cruise passenger arrivals is already having on our water and land tourism attractions and the public beaches, government is still aiming to award a contract for the project next month.

For more information about the Cruise Port Referendum campaign contact cprcayman@gmail.com or visit the new FB page To check your voter number go to the Elections Office website here

