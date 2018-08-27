Cruise pier plan for Cayman Brac

(CNS): The government has plans to redevelop the dock on Cayman Brac into a port with a cruise pier to attract small ships and luxury yachts to the Sister Island, according to the newly published draft National Tourism Plan (NTP). The document talks about upgrading the existing cargo dock to relieve some of the cruise ship traffic concentrated on Grand Cayman and spread the economic benefit of cruise tourism. There is no clear indication in the plan of how it would be financed but recent speculation, yet to be confirmed by the ministry, is that the project could be part of the overall package for the George Town cruise proposal.

The problems of building up tourism in Cayman Brac are highlighted in the draft plan and government admits that despite funding Cayman Airways’ new fleet of 360B aircraft to increase airlift to the island, it has “seen slow traction in new investment in the island’s tourism industry”, especially room stock.

The tourism plan indicates that, like the Eastern Districts, Cayman Brac lacks its own “identity” and needs a destination management plan to bring tourism stakeholders together to promote the destination. The Department of Tourism also found that although local tourism leaders point to diving as the predominant recreational activity for visitors to the Brac, exit surveys reveal that the most popular attractions are the Bluff and its caves, tied with the Lighthouse, which stands at the end of the Bluff and overlooks the highest point in the Cayman Islands.

The plan suggest there is room to exploit the tourism market and expand the room stock, which currently stands at just 246 compared to more than 6,000 on Grand Cayman. Cayman Brac Heritage House is also noted as a place that could provide a foundation for creating more cultural experiences and opportunities for visitors to interact with Caymanians and the local culture.

Meanwhile, as controversy and opposition mount surrounding government’s plans to press ahead with the cruise port in George Town, the tourism ministry splashed out on a full page advertisement in the Cayman Compass Monday to justify the project. It gave no new detail but pushed what many now say is a misguided justification for the project. The advert claimed again that the larger cruise ships are already passing the Cayman Islands by as the lines have stated they do not want to tender the Genesis class of ships and that the public-private partnership will also fund the redevelopment of the cargo port.

However, according to the NTP, Cayman attracts some 90% of the regional cruise market at present, with no indication that a decline is on the horizon. The plan also noted that the increase in cruise arrivals at the same time that the overnight sector is growing poses a threat to that much more lucrative side of the tourism industry.

