Couple injured after car smashes into wall

(CNS): A woman remains in hospital in stable condition awaiting further treatment for serious injuries following a single-vehicle smash just off Shamrock Road around 9pm on Tuesday, police said Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened when the Honda CRV veered off the side of the road. Both the man driving and his female passenger sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries when the car crashed into a concrete wall near Spice Drive. The driver was able to get out of vehicle but his companion was stuck in the vehicle and had to be removed by the Cayman Islands Fire Service.

Police said the car was extensively damaged, as well as the wall it collided into. There are no indications that the driver is facing any potential charges.

Category: Local News