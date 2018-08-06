Cops shut down late-night illegal session

(CNS): A late night illegal session, for which the organisers were charging men an admission fee, was closed down by the police in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers learned about the party from a poster advertising the late-night event after liquor licensing hours on Saturdays at a house in Mahogany Way in Prospect. The poster said that DJ’s would be playing and food and drink would be on sale, which police said was in clear violation of the law. Officers were able to shut down the event without incident at around 12:30am on Sunday morning.

“We would like to remind the public that anyone who holds an event where the general public is invited and asked to pay a cover charge, that does not have a licence for such event, commits an offense,” the police said in a release about the party. “Additionally, playing loud music after 12:00am on a Sunday morning is also against the law. Such illegal events encourage anti-social behaviour and disrupt the community, and the police intend to prevent these activities with positive action.”

The Liquor Licence Law states that anyone concerned in the management of any premises not licensed under the law who sells or allows liquor to be sold there commits an offence and gives the police the right to enter the premises and stop the party.

Anyone with information about illegal parties is asked to share this information with police; neighbours of the address in question are asked to keep police informed of any such activities occurring or planned in this area.

