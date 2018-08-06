Cops shut down late-night illegal session
(CNS): A late night illegal session, for which the organisers were charging men an admission fee, was closed down by the police in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers learned about the party from a poster advertising the late-night event after liquor licensing hours on Saturdays at a house in Mahogany Way in Prospect. The poster said that DJ’s would be playing and food and drink would be on sale, which police said was in clear violation of the law. Officers were able to shut down the event without incident at around 12:30am on Sunday morning.
“We would like to remind the public that anyone who holds an event where the general public is invited and asked to pay a cover charge, that does not have a licence for such event, commits an offense,” the police said in a release about the party. “Additionally, playing loud music after 12:00am on a Sunday morning is also against the law. Such illegal events encourage anti-social behaviour and disrupt the community, and the police intend to prevent these activities with positive action.”
The Liquor Licence Law states that anyone concerned in the management of any premises not licensed under the law who sells or allows liquor to be sold there commits an offence and gives the police the right to enter the premises and stop the party.
Anyone with information about illegal parties is asked to share this information with police; neighbours of the address in question are asked to keep police informed of any such activities occurring or planned in this area.
So many people here commenting on “a party being anti-social”. A party is NOT anti-social but supporting an ILLEGAL party is anti-social. F’n morons.
These ‘Promoters’ also need to be charged & fined under the Anti-Litter Law for posting their flyers on buildings, lamp-poles and private vehicles. Certain areas in GT look like down-town Jamaica with these ‘Bills & flyers’ stuck & strewn all over.
Good Job it is sad what has happened in Prospect. Thank you RCIPS!
I saw this on ecay trade. I know our police force are not MI5 but cumon! This was always going to get shut down.
As far as I know, our Town and Country law states that it is illegal for ANYONE who plays loud music that can be heard outside their premises can be warned by tbe police to turn their music down. If they do not then the police have the right to confiscate their music equipment.
Right, gathering together playing music and eating food encourages “anti-social behaviour”. I can’t even believe what I just read. Maybe if it was some christian cult humming jesus loves the children while everybody is shaking with the holy ghost it would have been perfectly fine.
@4:34 No it’s about going at it legally, if you can’t see the issue then you are part of the problem.
We are a society of laws and when people are allowed to ignore the laws anarchy will become the new norm. Well done RCIPS!
Was the sexy bartender advertised in the flyer for sale too?
Corny…
Someone trying create something always get shutdown because envious & bad minded people, why do they turn it into retirement home or church!
Go DART!
What is an example of antisocial behavior?
Here are some examples of things that could be classed as antisocial behaviour under the law: noisy neighbours. graffiti. drinking or drug use which leads to people being rowdy and causing trouble. large groups hanging about in the street (if they are causing, or likely to cause, alarm and distress)
The simple fact the organizer was promoting the event reflects the total disregard for the law. I think our laws need clearly the overhaul into the 21st century but until this is done you respect the current. Always someone who thinks they get away with anything.Sure there is no fine…
9:12
i don’t think the laws need to be updated, they are fine, the problem is accountability and enforcement of our current laws, something that always seems to skip everyone when doing crap but you’re right… people who always try to get away with any and everything
Could it be a person here on a work permit with no work?????
How Tf is going to a party Anti social activity ? Cayman is so retarded XD
Please feel free to catch a flight out to a less retarded Country boogz. We don’t mind. Bye!
U r a idiot.I born ya bobo
Then you are the idiot!
If. You can’t see the destruction of our community and it does not bother you, I am very scared for you.
Try more school and less parties, your ignorance is abundant.
Fewer parties
Going to a party like this is anti social for sure.
