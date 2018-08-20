Cops say ignorance no excuse over illegal tint
(CNS): Traffic police issued 187 tickets for illegal tint last month as part of their ongoing efforts to clamp down on rogue drivers. After 28 tickets were issued for this offence in one day last week, police said that many people say they are unaware of the law regarding tint on windows, but that is no excuse. In an effort to ensure people do know the law, however, they have released an image to help drivers understand what is allowed and what is not (see below).
“We have had many people claiming not to know what the regulations are for tinting of vehicles,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “While that is not an excuse that we will accept if you are found to be driving with illegal tint, we are taking this opportunity to remind the public of exactly what the rules are. I would encourage any member of the public who is in violation to make the necessary adjustments so as to avoid being ticketed or sent to court.”
Section 23 of the Traffic Regulations states that the front windscreen of a vehicle must allow at least 70% light transmission in either direction. The top of this windscreen is also permitted to have a strip of tinted glass of any degree of light transmission, not extending more than six inches down, the RCIPS said.
The front side windows can be tinted but must allow at least 35% light transmission in all circumstances. If the tint on the rear windscreen and rear side windows is fitted by the manufacturer as standard equipment, it must allow at least 15% light transmission. However, tint that is applied to the rear windscreen and rear side windows must allow at least 35% light transmission.
While tint violations remain common, other dangerous traffic offences are also keeping police busy. During July officers gave out 182 speeding tickets an 51 tickets to drivers using a mobile phone while behind the wheel. Forty DUI arrests were also made during July, compared to 24 in June, and 35 people were prosecuted for careless driving, as well as 14 for dangerous driving.
1 hour at any roundabout in Caymsn and RCIP will be able to spot and ticket a few dozen offenders. It’s not that hard.
Surely a much more efficient use of police time would be for the Vehicle and Driving License people to refuse to pass any car that was outside of the law?
And what about the police officers that have illegal tint on the windows of their personal cars? Are they also ignorant of the law?
Practically all cars come with some sort of light factory tint on their windows these days. So anyone who tries to go legal by putting on 35% and 15% will still get ticketed.
Muggings at gunpoint on SMB but this is headlines… smh.
Also RCIP seem to have left out that pursuant to the Traffic Law, 2011 section 23(3)(a) the full front windscreen of a vehicle can be legally tinted 70% as long as it is not less than 70% light transmission in either direction – not including the 6inch strip.
The law on rear windows makes no sense. How come manufacturer installed can allow 35% transmission, but all other tint 15%? If we are talking about light transmission then 15% is 85% of light not transmitted ie lot darker than 35% transmission 65% blocked.
CNS: I’ve talked to the police to clarify and reworded that sentence. Hopefully it makes sense now. Essentially, the back windows can be darker if they come with tint from the manufacturer.
Why not also prosecute any tinting company applying tint over the legal limit?
Do the cops plan to properly calibrate their tint-reading guns? the prescribed 35% routinely reads as +/- 32% (i.e. less than 35), and the rcips are happy to write tickets when this happens.
Second to last paragraph makes no sense. Same as the Compass article so I assume its the official press release at fault.
CNS: I’ve asked for clarification.
long overdue
This has nothing to do with the person who has the “illegal” tint being ignorant. In fact they are not ignorant and know exactly what they are doing. This law has been in effect for years and the police do nothing about it. I see cars with tint you can’t even see the driver, police cars drive right by them and never stop them…..the checks that are done in Savannah, plenty of cars with dark tint go by and not one officer has ever stopped them….so don’t commend them, they are finally doing what they are paid to do which is long over do!!!
I saw one van owned by a tinting company the other day, and you couldn’t see through the window one foot from your face!
A tinting company’s van!
Because they stop people, I hope they are dealing first with the tint sellers and suppliers.
About time … what about those vehicles with Covered / Obstructed license plates?
what is the fine or do the police just rip it off there and then?
my tint guy went illegal even though i told him not too.
“In an effort to ensure people do know the law, however, they have released an image to help drivers understand what is allowed and what is not (see below).”
Please note that the picture does not indicate probably the most important thing – the tint that should be on the windscreen!
The very first arrow on the right hand side of the image shows the allowance for the windscreen.
No it doesnt. Says the top 6 inch strip – entirely silent on the rest of the windscreen (70% light transmission).
If you are referring to the 35% wrong batman. The front windscreen should be 30% and is probably the most important piece of information that should be on there.
I would like to know if Police are using a tint tester upon stopping vehciles on the road for tint violations. I have 35% and I am a legal law abiding citizen and had 35% applied to my 2 front glasses as I have nothing to hide and went to inspect the vehicle 2 weeks ago and was told that it was 15% on a meter applied to the glass. If every law abiding citizen that applies 35% tint is told upon vehicle inspection that tint is too dark then the Licensing authority should tell Public Don”t apply tint to vehicles as simple as that. Furthermore the applied tint will fade to a lower degree with each sunny day.
Ignorance is no excuse for the Law , what were they saying , that they wanted to be able to see out , but didn’t want people to see in the car and didn’t know it was against the Law . Good try Sammy , remove that heavy tint and pay the fine .
I’m curious how all these cars passed their annual inspections.
Most remove the tint and reapply it afterwards.
ssshhhh…..don’t ask awkward questions…..
put the windows down. remove the fuse there is now law saying your car has to have windows. if they do t work they can’t be tested.
Great to see some action on this front. But again I notice no mention of anyone being ticketed for not having their plates affixed to their vehicle?
Wow, and pray tell how do we know what percentage it is? Do we all have to buy Tintometers? My car is manufacturer spec, so it better be compliant, if not will be suing the dealer.
They allow at least a warning first. I got my car tinted and explained that I wanted it as dark as legally possible. They put 35% tint on but it already has a very light factory tint on which brings it to 30%. I didn’t know I know the law. Not everyone has the tint measure handy. My car isn’t unreasonably dark, you can see inside no problem. This is just a money grab.
