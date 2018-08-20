Cops say ignorance no excuse over illegal tint

(CNS): Traffic police issued 187 tickets for illegal tint last month as part of their ongoing efforts to clamp down on rogue drivers. After 28 tickets were issued for this offence in one day last week, police said that many people say they are unaware of the law regarding tint on windows, but that is no excuse. In an effort to ensure people do know the law, however, they have released an image to help drivers understand what is allowed and what is not (see below).

“We have had many people claiming not to know what the regulations are for tinting of vehicles,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “While that is not an excuse that we will accept if you are found to be driving with illegal tint, we are taking this opportunity to remind the public of exactly what the rules are. I would encourage any member of the public who is in violation to make the necessary adjustments so as to avoid being ticketed or sent to court.”

Section 23 of the Traffic Regulations states that the front windscreen of a vehicle must allow at least 70% light transmission in either direction. The top of this windscreen is also permitted to have a strip of tinted glass of any degree of light transmission, not extending more than six inches down, the RCIPS said.

The front side windows can be tinted but must allow at least 35% light transmission in all circumstances. If the tint on the rear windscreen and rear side windows is fitted by the manufacturer as standard equipment, it must allow at least 15% light transmission. However, tint that is applied to the rear windscreen and rear side windows must allow at least 35% light transmission.



While tint violations remain common, other dangerous traffic offences are also keeping police busy. During July officers gave out 182 speeding tickets an 51 tickets to drivers using a mobile phone while behind the wheel. Forty DUI arrests were also made during July, compared to 24 in June, and 35 people were prosecuted for careless driving, as well as 14 for dangerous driving.

Category: Crime, Police