Cops chase down suspect drug dealer

(CNS): A 24-year-old man suspected of drug dealing was arrested Saturday night following a police chase, and later charged with a list of offences. Police said they responded to a report made around 9pm that the man was behaving suspiciously in a parking lot on Smith Road. When the officers arrived, the man drove off and failed to stop for police who signaled with lights and sirens. The police car pursued the suspect with blue lights and sirens on, with support from the RCIPS helicopter.

The suspect headed towards Prospect and officers driving behind noticed that the driver was throwing items outside the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the Smith Road area and the man was arrested and his vehicle seized.

Guided by the Misuse of Drugs Law, police searched the man’s residence and a quantity of ganja and other paraphernalia were recovered.

No one was hurt and nothing was damaged during the short chase, police said.

The suspect was later charged with two counts of dangerous driving, failing to comply with police instructions, possession of ganja, possession with intent to supply, possession of criminal property (cash), possession of utensils and possession of a restricted weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning, 6 August.

