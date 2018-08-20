Cops bust another GT cockfighting operation

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has seized another 26 birds believed to have been used in cockfighting. Police said that following a complaint from the community, RCIPS community officers and animal welfare officers from the Department of Agriculture executed a search warrant under the Animal Law at an address in Windsor Park. During the search, 22 roosters and four hens were found on the premises and confiscated. A 42-year-old man at the property was warned he could be prosecuted for animal cruelty.

“From our officers’ observations, almost all of the roosters had no access to food and water, and some appeared to be suffering from recent trauma consistent with fighting ventures,” said Brian Crichlow, Assistant Director of the Department of Agriculture. “Cockfighting is brutal, cruel and illegal, and is being treated as the crime that it is.”

Inspector Courtney Myles, Head of the RCIPS Community Policing Department, said the operation was a priority not only because of the cruel and illegal activities but because it came about in response to community complaints.

“When residents identify and share information with us about issues affecting their neighbourhoods, whatever they may be, we will always take concrete steps to address them, together with our enforcement partners,” he said.

This is not the first time in recent months that the police and DoA officers have conducted operations, spearheaded by community police, to clamp down on the illegal sport largely associated with gambling. Four operations have been carried out since March and two people have been arrested.

Police have also confirmed that one man has been charged in connection with a cockfighting ring that was busted in Newlands. Over 40 roosters that had all sustained various injuries consistent with fighting were seized by police and animal welfare officers, as well as hens, spurs and bio-medical products.

Luis Gratereaux Baez (52) has been charged with two counts of aiding or assisting in the fighting or baiting of animals, keeping cocks for fighting, owning a property used for cockfighting, two counts of cruelty to animals and four counts of dispensing restricted pharmaceuticals. He is due in court next week. The director of public prosecutions is considering charges against a second man in another George Town raid.

This latest raid is now under joint investigation by police and DoA officers. All the game birds confiscated during the operation were humanely euthanized based on veterinary advice, police said, pointing out that the birds are specially trained for fighting and have been given a cocktail of various medicines and drugs, making it very hard to rehabilitate the animals.

Anyone with information about this incident or other instances of cockfighting is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

