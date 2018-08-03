Conservationists urge a stop to cruise project

Save Cayman, like CNS, has made several freedom of information requests to get information about the progress and process surrounding what has become one of government’s most opaque capital projects. But the activists were presented with the same stonewalling, lack of information and detraction and confusion that CNS has encountered.

“We have engaged the minister and government officials and expressed our concerns and appealed for further, solid details that we can share with the public,” the activists said in a statement Thursday night. “We received concerning and contradictory information which prompted the FOI. On July 22nd we submitted the results of the FOI to the Ombudsmen office for review. This is still pending.”