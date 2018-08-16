College scholarships to be means tested

(CNS): Recommendations that the Cayman Islands Education Council made to the Ministry of Education to introduce means testing for scholarships have been adopted, paving the way for resources to be concentrated where they are really needed, according to the council’s chairman, Dan Scott. The test will be for high income families only, but having free and full government scholarships going to all Caymanian students is not fair or sustainable, according to Scott, who said the council had spent a considerable time examining this issue and had concluded a means test was required.

Scott told CNS that this would only apply to those that could afford it. Given the limited resources of the public sector, it was not right that any student, regardless of the wealth of their families, could apply and receive the study grant, he explained. With means testing, the money would be diverted to those whose families do not already have the means to send their children to college without financial support.

In addition to the multitude of scholarships offered by the private sector and non-governmental organisations, the education ministry offers up to $25,000 per year for all Caymanian students who meet the academical requirements. Scott described the ministry scholarship as quite generous, but he said it should not be going to those whose parents are considered wealthy.

“My children should not be getting these scholarships,” the managing partner at global financial firm Ernst & Young said, by way of example.

“We will be pitching the means test quite high …I don’t think anyone will feel that ordinary families won’t still have access to scholarships,” he said. “But I feel people who have the ability to pay should contribute, then we can redirect resources to where they are really needed.”

The formal announcement about the change in policy, with the details of how the new means test will work, will be outlined by government officials soon, Scott said, stressing that it will only apply to households with high incomes.

The move to introduce means testing is just one policy recommendation by the Education Council, with many more to come, having spent the last year examining the array of fundamental problems undermining standards of achievement among local students. Scott told CNS that a “revolution” is required and the council has identified some of the priority areas to be addressed.

Scott said that the national curriculum should be revised and adapted to meet Cayman’s own needs, as it is currently based on a mishmash of systems and not fit for purpose. He said it was time to ensure there is a curriculum that is not just appropriate for the Cayman Islands “but is based on international standards”, because Cayman children need to compete on the global stage with students from the world’s leading economies when they graduate.

Illustrating the importance of improving standards, Scott said, “All we have is human capital.”

He said the lack of basic resources, such as text books, was troubling, and the council will be making recommendations about all of the issues that will help teachers do their jobs. But rather than directing the ministry on the details, the council’s role is to make recommendations on how the big problems can be resolved.

One of those big issues is the current segregation of expatriate and local students and the problems of capacity. “There is no argument that we already need more places in schools,” Scott said. Asked if he believed the school population should be integrated, with expat children and Caymanians learning together, he said, “Absolutely, yes,” adding, “Our children need a broader cultural experience.”

Having benefited from the old system, when local students sat side by side with children of parents from overseas, which led to much more integration in his generation, Scott embraces that concept. But he said that compared to when he was in school in the 1970’s, there is a capacity problem and integrating children will need a different approach.

Scott believes the private sector may be best placed to handle that, with government financing placements in private schools, because of the limited capacity of the public school system to offer places for all children of work permit holders.

The council chair said that encouraging private schools to expand and create new facilities, on the basis of guarantees from government about numbers, would reduce the burden on the public purse to provide the actual plant. He said he envisioned government financing local students to attend independent schools, but he said this would mean private schools would not be able to cherry pick.

Scott and his fellow council members are being seen across the community as having a pivotal role in addressing what appears to have become systemic problems in education, and they have attracted support from both sides of the political aisle on this significant public interest matter.

Whether they will in the end be anymore successful that other promised revolutions in education remains to be seen. But it is evident that the chair is well aware of the challenges and is committed to offering solutions.

Category: Education, Local News