Coast guard to get new chopper

(CNS): Government is planning significant investment in the new Cayman Islands Coast Guard, it was revealed Monday when Premier Alden McLaughlin told the press that his administration is considering buying a new helicopter to help its mission. He said he hoped to “go further” than merely upgrading the existing RCIPS chopper to meet the needs of the coast guard because as well as intercepting drug, people and gun smugglers, it also is used in search and rescue operations. The Air Support Unit will remain with the RCIPS, officials revealed as they announced the leaders of both the coast guard and the Customs and Border Control Agency, but it will be called on to support the coast guard until that agency gets its own.

When CNS asked about investing in the police helicopter to modify it to assist with search and rescue, McLaughlin said, “I think we will do better than that; I think we will get another one.” He said more information about it would be forthcoming, as he pointed out how important the existing chopper has proved to be, despite the original criticisms about its purchase.

“My government was beaten to death at the time …about the huge expense,” he said, adding that it was now regarding as a great thing for crime prevention and search and rescue. “The helicopter has been used, and continues to be used, for a whole range of things which perhaps were never even contemplated when we purchased it. I see it being able to continue to function, and especially if we get another one to provide the necessary back-up, and some of the abilities that the current one lacks being a key tool in the full range of services that we are trying to provide.”

He said the UK had been very supportive of the police helicopter, especially after it was deployed to assist other British Overseas Territories during last year’s devastating hurricane season. “I hope we can continue to work with them as we seek to acquire another bird.”

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne explained that the Air Support Unit would remain under the direct control of the RCIPS because it also performs useful functions on land.

At the press briefing Byrne said the next step was to implement the strategic plan, which will see 42 people in the coast guard provide a 24/7 service to all three islands regarding interdiction, search and rescue, and enforcement of inland water rules. He described it as a wide brief and said the first year would involve reviewing the assets available to it, recruiting and undertaking training. He explained that the existing RCIPS Joint Marine Unit will exist for a short time in parallel with the coast guard until it is fit for purpose and able to deliver on its remit.

“There’s going to be transitional period,” he said. Noting the appointment of Robert Scotland as commander of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and Leo Anglin as his lieutenant, he said they can now begin to plan and prepare the roll out of the agency.

Byrne said there would be incremental development over the coming months, and signaled the need for further investment. Although the coast guard will take over the JMU boats, which have all recently been upgraded, and its jet skis, he said the new leadership team would be reviewing the assets, and in conjunction with other agencies and the UK, would start to identify the unique needs of this new agency and build its capacity.

The Cayman Islands Coast Guard will be operationally independent, with its own budget and ring-fenced resources, but report to the police commissioner.

In a release issued Tuesday, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller congratulated the new leaders of the coast guard and the Customs and Border Control Agency, wishing them every success, and offered the opposition’s full support.

“The creation of both agencies is an important milestone in our development, particularly at this time of increasing threats and risks to our Islands’ security,” he said. “We welcome, in particular, the introduction of the coast guard, with its multi-mission responsibility of protecting our borders from the incursion of drugs, guns, other contraband, and human trafficking, in leading critically needed search and rescue operations and in enforcing maritime regulations.”

Miller said he wanted to see government give the Cayman Islands Coast Guard control over its resources and budget.

See full press briefing on the coast guard and border control agency on CIGTV below



