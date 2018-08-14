CIG signs deal paving way for ‘digital economy’

(CNS): Commerce Minister Joey Hew has said that a partnership with TechCayman, a new venture from the business leaders of Health City, could make the Cayman Islands the “Silicon Valley” of the Caribbean. Speaking at a press conference last week to announce the deal, Hew spoke about the creation of a digital economy in Cayman. However, exactly what is in the deal and what the initiative entails was not spelled out, as officials from the company indicated that they did not want the agreement to be public.

Hew said the technology industry is both “profitable and rapidly growing” and opens a world of possibilities and fit with government’s goals to diverse the economy.

Described as a means to create a hub in Cayman for tech-related digital start-ups, such as software developers or online services, the initiative is led by local businessman Gene Thompson and US-based technology entrepreneur Samir Mitra, who was one of the people involved in the creation of Java programming.

Mitra said he wanted to encourage local people to begin building a digital sector here by offering to help start-ups with business and legal advise but to also provide education for Caymanians who want to learn about software development and related fields.

No campus or physical building has been planned yet, and like Cayman Enterprise City, the start-ups within this digital hub will be using existing business space. But officials said that it was not the same as the CEC, that the concessions were different and it was not a rental project. The minister, however, said it came out of the success of CEC.

Hew said the agreement related to work permit concessions and changes to legislation that would enable the creation of new technology related businesses.

Mitra said the platform, or hub, required more legislation but he commended government for the intellectual property rights legislation introduced by the previous minister, Wayne Panton, which he said had paved the way for this imitative.

He said these laws laid the foundation for a platform such as this. But to really get things going, he spoke about hack-a-thons, meet-up events, coding camps, incubation centres, with demo and meeting places where ideas about the potential digital industry can be hatched. However, Mitra said that did not exist in Cayman yet so the talent had to be developed.

“The technology industry is a huge mega trend,” he said, adding that TechCayman would ignite the passion for the sector. He said it would be a digital innovation platform which would require bringing in data assets as a first ingredient, but the next is attracting top international talent to come and set-up here and “infuse them with local talent”. He said the goal would be to encourage the people involved in the sector to not just put their money here but to bring their businesses here too.

Gene Thompson, who is a local partner in the venture along with Harri Chandi, said that they were creating something that was going to be very meaningful to the country.

“It’s a great opportunity to change the economy,” he said, as he suggested that technology could become the fourth potential pillar of the local economy behind the medical tourism, in which he is also involved at Health City in East End.

When CNS asked at the media briefing if the deal would be made public, Thompson said he did not want to see that happen because it contained a confidentiality agreement, but Hew said that the government was going through the legalities of releasing a redacted version. CNS has since submitted an FOI request for the document.

See the press briefing in full on CIGTV

Category: Business, ITC