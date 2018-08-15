Choudhury petitioners widen campaign

(CNS): Two months after Governor Anwar Choudhury was recalled to London amid undisclosed allegations made by his office and house staff, petitioners hoping to persuade the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to send him back to the Cayman Islands are widening their petition. Organisers said that in response to public support for the ‘Bring Back Governor Choudhury’ campaign, the petition, which is only open to registered voters, is now available to sign at many more locations, including a number of stores, supermarkets and other retail outlets.

This petition is one of two currently circulating in Cayman relating to the situation regarding the governor. An online petition calling for the job to be given to Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, which is backed by the House Speaker McKeeva Bush, has collected around 780 signatures. The petition calling for the return of Choudhury is not available online and organisers have not yet revealed how many signatures they have managed to collect.

The details of Choudhury’s suspension remain under wraps, and despite indications by officials that the inquiry into the complaints about him would be completed within four to six weeks, it is now more than nine weeks since the FCO revealed that the governor was under investigation.

Choudhury had received a warm welcome in the Cayman Islands as people saw his more open and outspoken approach as refreshing. There was also a strong sense that he was going to hold the civil service more accountable and that he would improve governance. His recall, after he was here such a short time, has been met with suspicion, and in the absence of facts from government officials both here and in London, a number of conspiracy theories have emerged.

The petition calling for his return, which Acting Governor Manderson has said civil servants can sign, is available at the following locations:

A. L. Thompson Home Depot (North Sound Way)

Rayburn Ebanks (Smith Road Fruit Vendor, Smith Road, George Town)

Foster’s Food Fair stores, Customer Service Counter

Airport Store, George Town

Countryside Shopping Center, Savannah

Morritts Shopping Center, East End

Rebublix Shopping Center, West Bay

Strand Shopping Center, West Bay Road

Funky Tangs (Shedden Road, George Town)

Hurley’s Supermarket (Customer Service, Grand Harbour)

Kirk Home Center (Eastern Ave., George Town)

Renaissance Salon and Spa (Walkers Road, George Town)

Rubis Service Station Savannah (opposite Countryside Shopping Centre)

Simply Computers (West Shore Center, West Bay Road)

Sunset House (Front Desk, South Church Street, George Town)

Anyone who can help collect signatures, offer a location or personal to assist is asked to email: bringbackgovernorchoudhury@gmail.com For more information visit the website or Facebook pages.

