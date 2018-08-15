Choudhury petitioners widen campaign
(CNS): Two months after Governor Anwar Choudhury was recalled to London amid undisclosed allegations made by his office and house staff, petitioners hoping to persuade the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to send him back to the Cayman Islands are widening their petition. Organisers said that in response to public support for the ‘Bring Back Governor Choudhury’ campaign, the petition, which is only open to registered voters, is now available to sign at many more locations, including a number of stores, supermarkets and other retail outlets.
This petition is one of two currently circulating in Cayman relating to the situation regarding the governor. An online petition calling for the job to be given to Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, which is backed by the House Speaker McKeeva Bush, has collected around 780 signatures. The petition calling for the return of Choudhury is not available online and organisers have not yet revealed how many signatures they have managed to collect.
The details of Choudhury’s suspension remain under wraps, and despite indications by officials that the inquiry into the complaints about him would be completed within four to six weeks, it is now more than nine weeks since the FCO revealed that the governor was under investigation.
Choudhury had received a warm welcome in the Cayman Islands as people saw his more open and outspoken approach as refreshing. There was also a strong sense that he was going to hold the civil service more accountable and that he would improve governance. His recall, after he was here such a short time, has been met with suspicion, and in the absence of facts from government officials both here and in London, a number of conspiracy theories have emerged.
The petition calling for his return, which Acting Governor Manderson has said civil servants can sign, is available at the following locations:
- A. L. Thompson Home Depot (North Sound Way)
- Rayburn Ebanks (Smith Road Fruit Vendor, Smith Road, George Town)
- Foster’s Food Fair stores, Customer Service Counter
- Airport Store, George Town
- Countryside Shopping Center, Savannah
- Morritts Shopping Center, East End
- Rebublix Shopping Center, West Bay
- Strand Shopping Center, West Bay Road
- Funky Tangs (Shedden Road, George Town)
- Hurley’s Supermarket (Customer Service, Grand Harbour)
- Kirk Home Center (Eastern Ave., George Town)
- Renaissance Salon and Spa (Walkers Road, George Town)
- Rubis Service Station Savannah (opposite Countryside Shopping Centre)
- Simply Computers (West Shore Center, West Bay Road)
- Sunset House (Front Desk, South Church Street, George Town)
Anyone who can help collect signatures, offer a location or personal to assist is asked to email: bringbackgovernorchoudhury@gmail.com
Category: Local News
Great. Let’s get this petition going. I look forward to seeing Gov Choudhury back here sooner rather than later.
I would love to sign a petition banning petitions.
This is unbelieveably cruel for the powers that be to frustrate the people of the Cayman Islands by keeping them in the dark with absolutely no commynications about the sudden removal of our Governor!
What part of ‘it’s the law’ and ‘the right to a fair hearing’ don’t you idiots get?
The man is entitled to have his case heard without armchair experts giving their less than experienced opinion in the press.
He is an employee of the British government and therefore entitled to due process under UK and EU regulations, because unlike Cayman’s culture of judgement by public opinion, employees are protected from unscrupulous employers and the self deluded by real laws and trade unions.
Brilliant grass roots movement.
So wonderful to see people refusing to accept this dishonest decision to remove a man who was genuinely concerned for the Caymanian people.
I know for a fact that this man expressed concern at the influence of Dart within earshot of the wrong people.
I also know that he held very meticulous meetings that pissed off the higher ups in the civil service.
He also expected highly paid civil servants to work the necessary hours to justify their commitments and their titles.
I do not know if he was guilty of the salacious behaviour that he was accused of and if Alden McLaughlin or Franz Manderson cannot provide any evidence, they should step down immediately since they would have failed a people wh had already placed good faith in Mr. Choudhury.
The people are no longer afraid of being ridden all over roughshod by the government and are beginning to speak out.
Fear = False Evidence Appearing Real.
Only if caymanians would get together and stop the politicians from selling out our island and the caymanian children future.
How long are we to sit and watch every nation benefit from our beloved island while the caymanian people struggle to make a living in their islands. The immigration department has flood the island foreign labour while most caymanians pick shit.
It’s good to see that some are making an effort to make this island a better place for future Caymanians. People like governor Choudhury a foreigner have put the people of the islands first. So why our elected leader’s do the same. And if they dont they should be shot for not doing so.
The only thing left for cayman goverment to do now is start killing there people like our neighbors Nicaragua and Venezuela just to please the rich and fill their bottomless pockets.
I hear them talking about independence. I tell you what.Any elected member of Cayman government decide to steer down that road he will never see the sun rise that morning. You people are educated with many degrees and i am not so i dont think i have to explain any further. And I encourage my children and grand children to do the same when I am not around.
He hath founded it upon the seas, It never saved many souls but it hath saved many lives.
GOD BLESS CAYMAN ISLANDS.
I wish that whoever did the petition to bring back Mr. Choudhury would be man/woman enough to sign their real name to it . Without that I think people are wasting their time , and no Choudhury. .
returning, see too many strange names to believe it .
Wholeheartedly agree. The secretism in Cayman is like a wet rot. Nobody knows whether they are coming or going. They are collecting signatures from Caymanians, we don’t even know if the petition organizers are Caymanian. Surely, someone should be able to get to the bottom of this individual. I think knowing who they are would speak volumes.
Petition to make thatch hats great again now available.
Everyone go and sign.
Yes to Choudhury, and a big NO to Caymanian governors.
The governor staff he is not pleased with nor would i be
I’m really not sure why there is such a big push to sign a petition to bring back a governor that (let’s face it) we really know nothing about it. If the powers that be found it necessary to remove him should we not just leave it alone and hope and pray for a more suitable person to be sent in his place?
Good Grief…the man is under investigation. If he is found guilty he won’t be back…only in Cayman would we want someone back who may have behaved or acted in appropriately and can’t wait for the investigation to end. That is probably due to no one caring about inappropriate behavior here…