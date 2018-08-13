Changes are cutting bureaucracy, claims CIG

(CNS): Officials from the elected and administrative arm of the Government of National Unity have claimed that a number of measures being introduced to the public sector are cutting red-tape, improving efficiency and helping implement the 5-Year Strategic Plan. They include the Department of Immigration extending its hours and the elimination of a customs declaration forms for those with nothing to declare. A dozen of the new measures deal exclusively with speeding up and simplifying the civil service’s transactions with the general public, officials stated in a release.

These measures follow several recent changes to the Trade and Business Licensing Law that also cut red tape.

Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon welcomed the reforms. As part of the initiative, the Office of the Deputy Governor has eliminated the need for people applying for British Overseas Territories citizen naturalisation to produce a police clearance certification and travel logs from immigration, which are now processed internally. This will not only save applicants money but will cut out two visits to two different departments.

“By cutting unnecessary red tape we are demonstrating, in a very real and tangible way, that the civil service is serious about improving customer service and the experience of all those who interact with us,” she said. “These measures and others to come will move us further towards our overall goal of creating a world-class civil service.”

“These measures show that the Unity government is serious about providing the public with more streamlined processes and reduced waiting times in their interactions with the civil service,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin. “All the initiatives clearly show that we are continuing to make good on our election pledges with the able assistance of the civil service.”

Some of the initiatives are:

the immigration department enabling customers into the Immigration Hall at 7.30am (an hour earlier than before) to facilitate earlier processing of customers and provide a more comfortable waiting environment;

the Department of Agriculture enabling the public to anonymously submit complaints about animal welfare matters;

the Passport Office removing the requirement for US waiver applicants to appear in person to apply for and collect their documents;

the Ministry of Community Affairs extending signing authority for ex-gratia benefit letters to personnel other than the chief officer and the deputy chief officer;

the Customs Department eliminating customs declarations for air passengers, except for those with items to declare and those who have been referred for secondary screening.

