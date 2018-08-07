CAYS sounds alarm over troubled teens care

(CNS): The manager of the CAYS Foundation, which runs the Frances Bodden Children’s and Bonaventure Boys’ homes for troubled teenagers under care or court orders, has sounded the alarm over the continued lack of political commitment to the multitude of challenges some kids in Cayman are facing. From the horrific trauma of sexual abuse to the problems of significant neglect from parents who are misusing drugs and alcohol, Sydney Williams told CNS that the overall system for dealing with troubled kids is not working as it should.

Williams said that the problems in the juvenile care system are not just about money and resources, though the CAYS Foundation is under staffed, under funded and under pressure. He explained that how the system works regarding the continuum of care that the kids and teenagers need, a lack of commitment from wider society and the shortage of political will are more fundamental to fixing what he sees as a systemic problem. But as Williams notes, he doesn’t have time to think about the long-term solutions and problems because he and his staff have the immediate needs of hurt, scared and traumatised children on their hands.

CAYS is working with some of the most troubled young people on the islands. From those who are in care because of the neglect or abuse they have suffered at home to those who are already in the criminal justice system, Williams said, “We are the only facilities in Cayman that can offer any kind of protection or structured environment.”

One of the biggest challenges he and his team of dedicated staff face is the lack of mental-health provision for young people. Getting those in need evaluated even when it is clear they are struggling with an array of problems that have never been addressed, misdiagnosed or badly managed sometimes seems like an impossible task. Williams said that the we should not underestimate the level of trauma some of the children in the care system have faced and there is no easy solution for them.

“There is no quick fix for traumatised young people,” Williams said, pointing to the criticisms that are railed against the foundation which people think is failing because it is not “curing” children who he said have suffered significant problems growing up. Williams pointed out that the vast majority of the young people in the care of CAYS have come from dysfunctional and broken environments so we shouldn’t be surprised when the children are broken.

The Bonaventure Boys’ home and its secure facility, Phoenix House, are the only places where teenage boys have left to go once in the criminal justice system, other than Eagle House, which is the juvenile-detention facility at HMP Northward. Williams said that the West Bay home generally deals with teenagers from the juvenile courts who have committed non-violent offences, though given that it is the only secure facility other than the prison it is not a hard and fast rule.

The boys are required to be at the home for at least 12 months and go through a full curriculum and a comprehensive rehabilitation programme. Williams said that all of the boys now do their lessons in the home, which has special needs teaching staff, as he said that managing contraband and their behaviour was much harder when they were continuing to attend school.

While the programme has achieved successes, Williams pointed out that it is not the cure-all silver bullet society might want. Some of the major challenges that the home has is that the kids all return to the homes or environments where the trouble and the trauma started.

Family interactions can also be a problem as many parents are not just abusing their children but their parenting can be extremely inappropriate – from fathers sharing pornographic material on their phones with their teenage sons when visiting the home to the sexual activity that parents and their other partners display in front of their children when they go for home visits.

Williams said the sexualisation of the children is alarming and it is the predominant problem for the girls at Frances Bodden, which now provides a safe secure environment for both girls and boys on care orders.

“It is hard to imagine the trauma that a 12-year-old girl can suffer when she is handed by a parent to a 40-year-old man,” he said. Most of the girls at the home are victims of sexual abuse which has led to severe mental-health problems, with suicidal thoughts and self harm prevalent among the teenage girls there.

Williams said that the business community has been good to the foundation and helps with the physical environment and some of the resources they need. He is hoping that at some point donors will help them install an above-ground pool which on a hot summer’s day would be a great resource for young teenage boys to let of steam.

But what Williams wants much more than resources is a commitment from the community to help deal with the cycle of abuse that is being ignored, including earlier intervention with children at risk, support for families that need help parenting, joined-up management of the social services, a continuum of care with halfway houses and much more mental-health provisions.

Williams noted that most of the beds in the long-term residential mental-health facility that is being developed in East End are already spoken for and will be filled by those who are in long-term facilities overseas who are coming home. There will no room for the next generation of young people currently being looked after by CAYS, he said.

With no quick fixes and a lack of support and commitment, Williams said that despite the challenges faced by his team they all continue to do the best they can, going over and above expectations. But there are no easy answers and no matter what those not impacted by these problems think, there will be no quick solutions without full-scale community commitment for Cayman’s broken kids.

Category: Local News