School curriculum facing future changes
(CNS): By 2021, the Cayman Islands education curriculum will be changed, teachers will have an increase in salary and the John Gray High School will be built, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly promised teachers during the annual education professionals welcome last week. It will be another year before teachers see the much touted pay rise to a minimum of $5,000 per month and a new curriculum is rolled out. As she welcomed new and returning staff back to school, the minister said Year 6 exam results for students moving from primary to secondary this year had shown an increase in performance above the expected level by 10% in maths and 4% in English. But Year 11 exam results showed a decrease of 2% in English and 4% in maths.
With lots of work for educators still to do, the minister expressed concern about the current school curriculum. Spearheading the curriculum review is Education Council Chair Dan Scott, who warned that young people who are not equipped with the skills to read and write will not find a job, even at entry-level positions, and will miss out on Cayman’s economic miracle.
“It’s all about their education. Working together, we must inspire our children to have the skills to dream and pursue their dreams,” Scott said, stressing the importance of having good teachers to inspire the upcoming generation.
He said the British system was a point of reference for a new curriculum and a report is expected from the transition committee in the first quarter of next year.
Who else is in the education council? Are there any teachers or parents represented? Just wondering as it might be useful to see their perspectives. Especially teachers who are in the classroom and knows what’s working etc.
CNS: The members are listed in the CNS Library here, with the reasons the ministry gave for their inclusion.
If they are getting pay raise then less weeks off for vacation….they have nearly 3 months off work a year!
They also need stricter policies when it comes to parental involvement in the child’s education and behavior. Don’t let parents off the hook so easily, when they tell off the teachers, who are trying to help a child excel.
Good news for hard working teachers. Well done, Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly. This is something that has been long overdue. Our children is our future.
Also, looking forward to seeing more MALE Caymanian teachers 🙂
And yet nothing about the continued breach of Cayman’s human rights obligations to provide free primary and secondary education to all resident children. See Ponomaryovi v Bulgaria.
Read and write are your goals for our young people? Aren’t those goals a bit simplistic? I think that is accomplished by year 3.
i am surprised they haven’t mentioned anything about the charter/ two tier schools.
Does Dan know that the current curriculum was a copy and paste from the English curriculum at the time? Verbatim in many instances.
But with the added Caymanisation by curriculum coordinator people in the Education Department such as James Watler and Marquiss McLaughlin, Desiree Charles and Joanna Clarke.
Nothing has ever been improved by “Caymanisatiom”.
No, it used to be based on the English curriculum and that got traded for that of Trinidad. No surprise at the result.