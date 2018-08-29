(CNS): By 2021, the Cayman Islands education curriculum will be changed, teachers will have an increase in salary and the John Gray High School will be built, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly promised teachers during the annual education professionals welcome last week. It will be another year before teachers see the much touted pay rise to a minimum of $5,000 per month and a new curriculum is rolled out. As she welcomed new and returning staff back to school, the minister said Year 6 exam results for students moving from primary to secondary this year had shown an increase in performance above the expected level by 10% in maths and 4% in English. But Year 11 exam results showed a decrease of 2% in English and 4% in maths.

With lots of work for educators still to do, the minister expressed concern about the current school curriculum. Spearheading the curriculum review is Education Council Chair Dan Scott, who warned that young people who are not equipped with the skills to read and write will not find a job, even at entry-level positions, and will miss out on Cayman’s economic miracle.

“It’s all about their education. Working together, we must inspire our children to have the skills to dream and pursue their dreams,” Scott said, stressing the importance of having good teachers to inspire the upcoming generation.

He said the British system was a point of reference for a new curriculum and a report is expected from the transition committee in the first quarter of next year.

