(CNS): Government has confirmed that Caymanians will be heading up the Customs and Border Control Agency and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard as the two new units begin to take shape. The current collector of customs, Charles Clifford, will be the director of the new border agency, which will oversee both the immigration and customs functions at the ports and airports; former police superintendent Robert Scotland will be the new coast guard’s commander, and the former leader of the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit, Leo Anglin, will be his lieutenant. While there is still a lot of work to be done at the two new agencies, Premier Alden McLaughlin, who made the announcements on Monday, said they would be up and running in January.

Speaking at a press briefing, the premier said the coast guard, which will ultimately remain answerable to the police commissioner, will nevertheless be operationally independent with its own team of around 40 officers. It will have dedicated resources to allow detection and interdiction of boats arriving in Cayman waters with drugs and guns, as well as illegal immigrants. Its officers will also have the ability to board and search vessels in local waters and make arrests.

“The idea of our own coast guard began to take shape under the Progressives-led administration in the last term of government,” McLaughlin said. “We committed to it in our manifesto and today we are publicly putting our dream into reality.” He added that there had been “a lot of behind the scenes work to get us to this point”.

The coast guard will also take on search and rescue operations, which had been a major motivation to create the new agency after a report in 2016 into the loss of five people at sea, including two children, found that the Cayman Islands sea rescue capabilities were severely lacking. That led to another review by the UK Coastguard last year and an agreement from the UK to send expertise and assist Cayman with the creation of its own coast guard.

As the coast guard takes on border security at sea, the new Customs and Border Control Agency will take over managing the collection of customs and immigration at the air and sea ports using what Clifford has described as a much more intelligence-lead approach.

The premier stated that the border agency will be “tasked to uphold the law in relation to customs duty, landing and entry, asylum and border control”.

Government staff from all of the relevant existing government entities that will feed into these new agencies have been involved in specialist joint operations, and the training of the future teams continues for both agencies. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said that while some of the new coast guard staff will come from the existing ranks of police, immigration and customs, there will also be new recruiting directly to the agency.

Officials said that now the three new chiefs, who were recruited through a competitive process, are all in place, the real strategic work can begin, and there is expected to be a significant period of transition, especially for the Cayman Islands Coast Guard. The border agency will be staffed by existing customs collection officers and the immigration enforcement officers and staff dealing with the non-work permit elements of that department.

There are still a number of issue that remain outstanding, such as where the new agencies will be based and which ministry will have oversight of them, but officials said those details would be revealed over the coming weeks.

The aim now is to focus on recruitment, training, implementing strategies and acquiring the necessary resources for the two separate entities, which, as they evolve into the fully fledged agencies envisioned, are expected to provide an improved quality of service, as well as safety and security for Cayman.

Category: Border Control, Coast Guard, Crime, Crime Prevention