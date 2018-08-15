Cayman plays part in Amazon deforestation
(CNS): A new report published by researchers this week in the academic journal, Nature, Ecology and Evolution, states that tax havens and offshore financial centres, including the Cayman Islands, are supporting unsustainable practices such as Amazon deforestation. While tax havens have long been blamed for the negative socio-economic consequences of the global financial system on developing countries in particular, this latest report is the first to find a direct negative connection between offshore finance and threatened ecosystems.
The report, “Tax havens and global environmental degradation“, highlights the lack of previous research about the impact of tax-neutral jurisdictions on the environment, but this first foray into the topic already raises concerns. The study analyses how tax havens influence the sustainability of the ocean and the Amazon rainforest as two key examples of delicate eco-systems under threat.
“Our analysis shows that the use of tax havens is not only a socio-political and economic challenge, but also an environmental one. However, financial secrecy hampers the ability to analyse how financial flows affect economic activities on the ground, and their environmental impacts,” Victor Galaz, lead author of the new study, said in a release.
Allegations of secrecy, which are constantly denied by all off-shore financial centres, is noted as a key challenge to furthering this research. “The absence of a more systemic view is not surprising considering the chronic lack of data resulting from the financial opaqueness created by the use of these jurisdictions,” added Beatrice Crona, executive director of the Global Economic Dynamics and the Biosphere programme (GEDB) and co-author of the paper.
Cayman is singled out as being instrumental in moving and managing the financing for major beef and soy companies in the Amazon Basin. The paper includes the first quantification of foreign capital that flows into these sectors operating in the Brazilian Amazon both linked to deforestation.
“Our analysis shows that a total of USD 26.9 billion of foreign capital was transferred to these sectors between October 2000 and August 2011. Of this capital, about USD 18.4 billion was transferred from tax haven jurisdictions,” the authors state in the report. The Cayman Islands turned out to be the largest transfer jurisdiction for foreign capital to the key companies, the report found.
Other jurisdictions are noted for their part in the finances related to the illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing industry, as 70% of ships that support it are, or have been, flagged in a tax haven such as Belize and Panama.
“The global nature of fisheries value chains, complex ownership structures and limited governance capacities of many coastal nations, make the sector susceptible to the use of tax havens,” Henrik Österblom, another co-author said.
The work is part of an on-going wider research project called “Earth System Finance: New perspectives on financial markets and sustainability”, which is a collaboration between GEDB, Stockholm Resilience Centre (Stockholm University), Future Earth, and the UNEP Finance Initiative.
See the full report here
First of all Cayman is not a tax haven!! Financial centers keep the wheels of the industrial world running smoothly and to our chagrin we the Caymanians really don’t get anything out of it. We should be charging them one percent on all funds passing through our books. The industrialized countries need to police their own terra firma , stop expecting Cayman to pass laws for them. Govern your own people and stop blaming Cayman for your lack of control. They want to eat their cake and have it.
A truck load of crap!. It is amazing how much rubbish educated persons will write. If you can’t get good data because of secrecy as you stated, then do what you always do- make it up.
Trying studying the results of the over 100 years of industrialisation in Western Europe and North America.
Take OXFAM, for example, what have they really done about their officers’ rape of underage girls in Haiti and other struggling countries? Then, they have the stomach to publish reports that try to name and shame countries that try to make their way.
Everybody wants to write a book now and blame everyone else. Developed countries cause the most green house gas and now they are looking to blame someone else. Fake news.
so $18.4 billion was transferred to beef and soy companies though low tax jurisdictions. Do the authors of the report really imagine that by eliminating offshore financial sectors these sectors would not be funded at all? or perhaps the funding would come from somewhere else? In which case the fact that low tax jurisdictions are being used is a moot point.
““The global nature of fisheries value chains, complex ownership structures and limited governance capacities of many coastal nations, make the sector susceptible to the use of tax havens,” Henrik Österblom, another co-author said.” Yes because we force them at gun point to use us.. Or maybe West Bay Premier and Who have been bullying them again and forcing them to use us.. Shame on the two of you.. LOL Leave those poor defenseless coastal nations alone.
So if Cayman said no to transferring the money of these beef and soy companies, does Osterblom really think they would not be able to transfer money? Once again we are painted as devils. This is like saying UPS or FEDEX should be blamed from fostering the drug trade because someone sends drugs using their service. I’m sorry Henrik Osterblom but you are an idiot in this respect.
Not sure how fair this article is. Consumer spending and behaviour is the biggest driver of deforestation. How they move their cash appears to be a distraction technique. Gentle reminder but 83% of consumer spending is driven by women. Those are real world facts.
This headline would be more appropriate as “women consuming mother nature in record numbers”.
Not to mention having a hand in the illegal mining of metals and toxic runoff that goes with it. Keep the $ flowing boys, we are doing our PR best to look squeaky. Wait for it, I suppose this study is rigged too.
We don’t do trees here, just concrete. Concrete absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere too but trees give back precious O2, This is most likely what our selfish politicians and developer buddies don’t want to hear as it would spoil the mood in their regular circle jerks together.
Perhaps the headline should read “Greedy 1% Up To Their Usual Money Grabbing Tactics”.
Well Ive heard it all now. Cayman is to blame for increased farming and logging in the Amazon. What a load of BS. Some will stop at nothing to shut us down. I wonder who funded that report?
Bollocks!! The governments of countries where the deforestation is occurring are responsible. If they wanted to stop it they would. Simple.
