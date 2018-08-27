(CNS): Cayman Airways Ltd is adding Denver, Colorado, to its list of gateways as part of its partnership with the Department of Tourism to exploit markets in North America and continue growth in air arrivals to the Cayman Islands. The arrival later this year of the first of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which are capable of flying further than the current CAL fleet, has opened up the possibility of a direct flight between Cayman and the west coast of the US and the longest scheduled commercial flight the airline has ever operated. Denver has been selected as the first gateway because visitors from that area, even without a direct flight, grew more than 10% over the past year.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, airline officials, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell and DoT Director Rosa Harris revealed the new gateway and the motivation behind the selection.

Over the last twelve months nearly 250 passengers per week came to Cayman from this area, and Colorado is home to the sixth-largest population of scuba divers in America and is ranked as the fastest-growing state for scuba divers. Cayman Airways will be the first and only Caribbean-based airline to operate non-stop service to Denver, which is the largest US market for Cayman without non-stop service.

The new route is being used to build up interest and to increase numbers from the region. It is not expected to become profitable for some time, but Minister Kirkconnell said the government subsidy would not need to be increased to cover the introduction of the flight, which everyone hopes will boost overall tourism revenue.

“Cayman Airways plays a key strategic role in providing airlift to the Cayman Islands, and so we’re excited about the introduction of non-stop service between Grand Cayman and Denver, Colorado,” Kirkconnell said. “Denver is well known as a community of avid divers, who will be thrilled by having the convenience and opportunity to dive in Cayman more often. We are especially pleased that the arrival of CAL’s first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft this November will help to support dive tourism due to the aircraft’s ability to serve long-range destinations.”

The seasonal non-stop five-hour flights will run from 2 March 2019 until August, and will resume in December. The new Denver route will operate twice-weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and as the first ever direct flight between the destinations, it will cut current travelling time from the West Coast of the US to Cayman by more than half.

“The new Denver non-stop service will reduce the travel time to Cayman from typically between nine and eleven hours using multiple flights, to less than five hours aboard a direct flight on our brand new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft,” said President and CEO of Cayman Airways, Fabian Whorms.

He said CAL would be offering visitors from Denver a special introductory round-trip fair from US$396 plus taxes to tempt new and old visitors to the destination next year.

CAL Board Chair Phillip Rankin said the new route was a milestone for Cayman Airways, as it is the longest scheduled commercial flight it has ever operated in its 50-year history.

“It is just the first of many benefits our national airline will achieve for our country with the Fleet Modernization Plan that will see our National Airline boast having the newest jet fleet in the region, while being the first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft operator in the Caribbean,” he said.

While officials in the Cayman Islands were revealing the new route, there was a similar event happening at Denver International Airport (DEN). In a statement about the new route, Denver’s mayor, Michael Hancock, said new airlines and non-stop destinations provide residents and visitors more options to

explore the world.

“We thank Cayman Airways for investing in our community, and we’re pleased to welcome them as the first Caribbean-based airline to serve Denver,” he said.

Airport CEO Kim Day said it would be a great option for the scuba diving population in the state and for the people of Colorado looking to explore the Cayman Islands and relax on the beach.

