Can my family apply to be naturalised?

I am an expat who has worked with the government for the last 10 years. I do not have permanent residency. My daughter and wife are dependants on my contract and they have been here with me during that time except for about a year and a half when my wife was studying overseas and my daughter was with her attending primary school. They do not have PR. My daughter was born in the Cayman Islands and she is 10 plus. Is she eligible to apply for British OT naturalisation, having been here for 10 years? What is the process, if so? Are my wife and I eligible to apply for naturalisation? What is the process? Where can I find the law on this matter?

