Calls intensify for teachers’ pay hike

(CNS): Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo, the member for Newlands, has filed a private member’s motion for the next Legislative Assembly sitting calling on government to increase pay for all teachers on the education ministry pay-roll. The target of paying government school teachers at least $5,000 per month has been gaining support in recent months and Suckoo said that the news of the budget surplus now gives government the means to hit that target. At the beginning of the year Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said $5,000 should be the minimum salary for teachers, which is around $1,000 more than the lowest paid teachers currently receive.

Education Council Chairman Dan Scott has also expressed his agreement that teachers should be properly compensated.

“It has long been recognised that teachers’ salaries fall well below what is necessary to cope with the cost of living at a reasonable standard,” Suckoo told the press Thursday.

Calling on government to make the increase to teachers pay now and not in the next budget, as appears to be the plan, Suckoo said there were a number of other areas where government should increase investment in education, given the bulging public purse. He said the opposition had been calling for more education spending since the election and had raised concerns during the November budget debate that despite campaign commitments to prioritise and properly fund education, the budget had been reduced.

“The private member’s motion that we are proposing to pilot through the legislature next month is designed to bring realisation as soon as possible to some of the more urgently needed actions,” he said. “This comes against the backdrop of a reduction in funding for secondary education and only a very modest increase in the funding for primary education in the 2018/19 budget.”

The opposition’s call to increase teachers’ pay coincides with the findings of the recent inspectors’ report about falling standards in primary schools and the concerns about resources expressed in the stakeholder survey by staff, teachers and students.

Special education needs in both staffing and resources are also underfunded, Suckoo said, noting adding that the motion seeks to increase spending in that area as well.

“Government has reported a large surplus,” he said, adding that it should be used to increase the budget allocation for education as soon as possible.

