British MPs in ‘stealth visit’ to Cayman

(CNS): The premier’s office has announced that four members of the British parliament will be visiting the Cayman Islands, but despite numerous attempts by CNS to find out more information, no government official has been prepared to confirm when these visiting MPs arrive or where they will be going while they are here. The MPs are members of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Cayman Islands and they are all members of the Conservative Party. According to a press release, the purpose of their visit is to “learn directly about the Cayman Islands, its people, culture and economy”.

Andrew Rosindell, Henry Smith, Col. Bob Stewart and Martin Vickers will meet politicians, government officials, as well as representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and the financial services and tourism sectors. They are being escorted by Eric Bush, Cayman’s UK representative, but no itinerary has been revealed and there are no indications that the visitors will be engaging with members of the public or the press.

In the release from his office, Pemier Alden McLaughlin said the visit was part of his government’s political engagement with British parliamentarians to create and maintain positive working relationships.

“It is of paramount importance that we have UK lawmakers visit the Cayman Islands first-hand, speak to our people and appreciate that there is more to these three islands than is portrayed in films, books and in the media. I am hoping by the end of their short visit they will gain some insight into the many facets of Cayman’s culture, history and our economic drivers,” said McLaughlin. “I hope they also appreciate that we have an ambitious and effective government that works hard to improve the quality of life of ordinary Caymanians.”

Category: Politics