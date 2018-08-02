British MPs in ‘stealth visit’ to Cayman
(CNS): The premier’s office has announced that four members of the British parliament will be visiting the Cayman Islands, but despite numerous attempts by CNS to find out more information, no government official has been prepared to confirm when these visiting MPs arrive or where they will be going while they are here. The MPs are members of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Cayman Islands and they are all members of the Conservative Party. According to a press release, the purpose of their visit is to “learn directly about the Cayman Islands, its people, culture and economy”.
Andrew Rosindell, Henry Smith, Col. Bob Stewart and Martin Vickers will meet politicians, government officials, as well as representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and the financial services and tourism sectors. They are being escorted by Eric Bush, Cayman’s UK representative, but no itinerary has been revealed and there are no indications that the visitors will be engaging with members of the public or the press.
In the release from his office, Pemier Alden McLaughlin said the visit was part of his government’s political engagement with British parliamentarians to create and maintain positive working relationships.
“It is of paramount importance that we have UK lawmakers visit the Cayman Islands first-hand, speak to our people and appreciate that there is more to these three islands than is portrayed in films, books and in the media. I am hoping by the end of their short visit they will gain some insight into the many facets of Cayman’s culture, history and our economic drivers,” said McLaughlin. “I hope they also appreciate that we have an ambitious and effective government that works hard to improve the quality of life of ordinary Caymanians.”
Alden – “I hope they also appreciate that we have an ambitious and effective government that works hard to improve the quality of life of ordinary Caymanians.”
Oh yes the government does a good job… *snicker*..
2
0
Why are 25 year permits still being given then despite the change in the law to correct the anomaly?
1
0
Utter waste of tax payers money, this is an old and useless habit which has yield nothing. The current situation on beneficial ownership clearly demonstration this. Cayman needs a change in the type of leadership and the model of governance that is evidently no longer working to the country’s benefit. I can assure you they will spend much of their time following their own agenda of a nice holiday and meeting those who are useful to their business and political interests. As for Eric Bush well lets just say a trip to the prison might be a good idea for him to demonstrate his management skills. Suppose there is a new PR agency to be retained as well so Eric can get a table at all of the London top restaurants to entertain his friends and family at tax payers expense and gain nothing for the Cayman people. Better yet why not visit him Dad hard at work on the Port Authority Board to truly demonstrate good governance and management practices ……
3
0
Hmmmm very interesting!!!!!
0
0
Improve the quality of life of ordinary Caymanians? Really, I’ll wait to see it? It’s taking a very very long time Alden.
2
0
Excellent. Keep up the good work Alden!
0
4
Transparency Alden style
2
0
Look on the compass they will tell you.
Ps compass in the pocket of the government, Legge is a joke
1
0
Works hard to improve the quality of life for the average caymanians nursing them on welfare, giving them no hope, motivation and use them every four years. Then turn their backs on them that just the good way too tell them to kiss their asses. Those English people ain’t fool, fool. Hope they bring the undercover FBI’s with them that not even the politicians would know them. Make them get so comfortable and fall in the whisky trap.
1
0
Good Hope that they will learn all they can about the government party and study them with a fine tooth comb and get them straighten out before they try to straighten any other issues in the Cayman Islands.
0
0