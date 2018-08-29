New planes open up new choices for CAL
(CNS): The arrival of the first of four Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft later this year will open up a world of possibilities for new gateways for Cayman Airways, airline officials said this week, as they announced that the first route the new plans will take on is Grand Cayman to Denver.
This will be the longest ever non-stop flight CAL has ever offered but the airline’s leaders said the planes could fly to destinations even further away if the runway at Owen Roberts International Airport is lengthened. CAL Board Chair Phillip Rankin said the new Boeing 737 planes could take the airline as far as Brazil, and CEO Fabian Whorms pointed to Vancouver as a gateway under consideration.
Whorms explained that even without an extended runway, the Denver route would not be a problem but to go beyond that destination, which the new planes are capable of doing, the Cayman Islands would need a longer runway because it would be difficult to go much further than this new gateway with full loads on the existing runway.
“Denver is not an issue; beyond Denver will be,” he said. “But the Airports Authority has been in the process of doing an RFP (request for proposals) for designs to lengthen the runway between 500 and 900 feet.”
Whorms added that for somewhere like Vancouver the runway would need an additional 900 feet to make it feasible. While it would be possible to alter the thrust capability, that comes with a price, he said.
Potential destinations with the new Boeing 737 planes include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brazil and Vancouver, but the airline managers also spoke about flying to London with a stop in Bermuda.
But Whorms explained that the future of Cayman Airways lies with the airline offering direct flights to destinations that are further away, especially on the western side of North America, that no one other airlines are offering to bring people to the Cayman Islands as conveniently and competitively as possible.
Rankin said the airline was blazing new trails and the Denver route was the first of many benefits the national flag carrier would achieve for Cayman, with the fleet modernisation plan giving CAL the newest jet fleet in the region and the first Caribbean airline operating the Max 8 aircraft. He said that this aircraft was picked because of its ability to fly much further than the planes in the current fleet.
The first of the new planes arrives in November and a second in February 2019, with two more arriving before the end of 2020, giving CAL a chance to support the Department of Tourism’s goals and ambitions to open up new gateways to attract and broaden visitors, especially from the west coast of the United States.
See this week’s press conference on CAL’s Denver route and new planes below:
Have I been seeing things then? A 737-800 in CAL livery has been flying in and out of ORIA for several months now.
Whatever the range and payload capabilities of this aircraft, it is still a 737; not a 747, 757, 767 or 777. Who wants to make a long-haul flight on a 737?
BA flies a 777 trans-atlantic from the existing runway while stopping in Nassau for fuel. So for CAL to stop in Bermuda with a smaller aircraft on the same route they need a longer runway here?
I find it hard to believe that making lease payments works out cheaper than owning the plane.
Smoke and mirrors.
This is great and i wish CAL well, can’t believe people knocking this…let them try to make it work, the vision should be supported….there are hundreds of families here who go skiing annually and will jump at direct to denver rather than being shifted all over the states by AA/Delta/United…., and with the new planes, it also means we’re on new planes to Miami/tampa/jamaica too, not just to Denver…it’s all good and we should be proud of CAL…this is a good news story…..yep, CIG financially support CAL, but guess what? it wont cost as much with the new planes….so that’s good too.
Until they get proper code-share agreements where bags are tagged through to destination I don’t see how the Denver route will work for people trying to get to the west coast. If they can figure out the Vancouver to Cayman route I see that being a success but then Westjet or Air Canada will jump in once they see it working
The 737 Max 8 is a good aircraft – roomy and comfortable to fly in.
I think that DOT believe that the Denver route for CAL would help with the people on Cayman wanting to fly to where they can get their ganja fix , and it would illuminate the importation problem in Cayman.
can someone find out what % of passengers on cal actually pay for their ticket?
6:44am, they should reduce/eliminate the free for all employee/past employees, board members family passes, that so many enjoy. How long should some of those people be allowed to fly free? It is ridiculous, also the many pieces of luggage they are allowed FREE. How can the airline be a success?
I attempted to stay loyal to CAL for my frequent business trips in the USA. A very poor loyalty program, poor customer service and delays forced me to a US carrier. It is not a decision I made based on a single event, but of multiple events and the final straw came when I checked in for an evening departure to Miami and was told the flight was delayed. I asked how long the delay was and the agent told me they had no idea until management made a decision about which inbound aircraft from other destinations would be used. We left close to midnight. That was it, I switched and haven’t looked back. Sure my US carrier has delays too, but they make alternate arrangements fast without me having to ask.
There are some good people at KX but what use is this with poor management and micro managing politicians?
One may wonder why no other airlines offer flights on the routes CAL has jst discovered. At least the handful of passengers travelling on these low volume routes can revel in the comfort of an empty plane with the knowledge that CIG is subsifising their travel
Exactly. I’m afraid Mr Whorms is way off the mark, quite possibly out of his depth too if he thinks “that the future of Cayman Airways lies with the airline offering direct flights to destinations that are further away, especially on the western side of North America, that no one other airlines are offering…”. The other airlines aren’t offering the route for many good reasons!
Why start it after the ski season?
I guess the weed heads will be happy.
Lots of Bud n Breakfasts to stay st.
Can’t wait to fly out of this backwards country for some fully legal medical cannabis.
I look forward to seeing these new aircraft. Out the window of my American flight as it taxis.
And I trust that you leave and never return, you short sighted bastard. No Cayman Airways is not perfect, but I be damned if AA is!!!!!! Go far and stay long, Cayman could use less idiots like yourself.
the usual caymankind mentality….’if you don’t like it..leave”…..zzzzz
cal ‘s legacy is one of failure, incompetence and gross over-charging while still somehow making huge losses every year.
at every opportunity i will try and take another carrier for my travels.
And I hope your travel is on a ONE WAY TICKET!
Cayman Airways has always done a great job. The people who work there, most of them, are great at what they do. I look forward to flying the new jets every opportunity I get!!