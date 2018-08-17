Behaviour main concern for primary students

(CNS): The disruptive behaviour of some students remains a major concern, not only for parents of children at government schools but also for the students that are attending them, according to the results of stakeholder surveys conducted by the Office of Education Standards (OES) as part of its recent primary school inspections. Staff also noted concerns about student behaviour in some schools, but the students in Years 5 and 6 who took part were more critical of each other than either their parents or teachers, with some significant differences in the results on how kids saw each other’s behaviour compared to the view of adults.

The answers to the anonymous questionnaires were compiled and considered in the schools inspections but the office has also published the survey results, which largely reflect the inspection findings. The students asked to take part were the eldest primary school children because of the level of reading and comprehension skills needed to answer, officials explained.

OES Director Peter Carpenter said the survey was an important part of the school reviews. “The views of stakeholders are critical to the inspection process and, of course, to each of the school’s own self-evaluation,” he said. “We hope to gain greater levels of parental involvement in the inspection process in the coming academic year when we commence our full inspections in private schools, public primary and secondary schools and in Cayman’s early year’s centres.”

Among the many issues that the stakeholders answered questions on was behaviour and the conclusions were aptly summed up by one West Bay student, who said, ‘This is a very good school but some students just don’t show it sometimes.”

Feelings about student behaviour varied significantly in the responses to the survey but it was clearly a major concern for the young students, while the report concluded that improving behaviour was a priority for all.

Asked to agree or disagree with the statement ‘The behaviour of most students in the school is good’, less than half of the parents of children at Sir John A Cumber in West Bay agreed, while 90% of parents with kids at the Edna Moyle school in North Side agreed. But in both schools fewer students agreed with the statement than parents. Just 43%, of those attending the school in West Bay believed most kids were well behaved, while the North Side students were much harder on their peers than their parents, with 58% of students agreeing with the statement.

However, 100% of the teaching staff in North Side believed their kids were well behaved, while only half of the teachers at Sir John A Cumber believed their students were behaving well. The contrast between the view of the kids and their teachers was also revealed at George Town Primary, where 80% of teachers felt children were well behaved, while only 48% of the kids agreed with the statement.

While kids were worried about the behaviour of their peers, parents appeared worried about other parents. The lack of parental involvement in local the government primary schools was also reflected in the numbers who took part in the survey. All parents of children in all the years, from Reception through to Year 6, at all ten primary schools were asked to participate but just 500 responded to the questions.

When asked about the level of parental involvement in the work of the school, those who agreed positively varied significantly across the schools. More than 52% of parents at Bodden Town and Sir John A Cumber Primary Schools did not agree that they were effectively involved with the school, while 83% of parents at the Creek and Spot Bay Primary School believed they were.

The survey found that this was an area with the lowest agreement rate, with around 63% of parents believing that parents were effectively involved. Teachers were asked the same question and echoed the response of parents. Just 31% of teachers felt parents were effectively involved in the work of Bodden Town primary and 34% in West Bay.

The survey did throw up more positive results, with 91% of teachers showing high levels of satisfaction with the schools in which they worked and in some schools that was as high as 100%. In almost all cases staff agreed that their school offered ‘a safe and caring environment for all members of the school community’.

They agreed that the school effectively supported their professional development and felt that the schools employed appropriately qualified and suitably skilled teachers and staff. But there was more significant variation in responses offered by staff concerning the resources in their schools. While 100% of staff felt East End Primary School was well resourced, only 58% of the staff at Red Bay Primary felt the same way about their school.

The recent inspections report has revealed a number of continuing problems and even falling standards in some cases across the government primary school. The stakeholder surveys will also provide the ministry with food for thought in many areas, as the survey shows concerns about the curriculum as well as parental involvement, resources and the behaviour of kids.

Commenting on the results of this element of the inspection process, Carpenter said, “While there is evidence that the quality of teaching has improved since the inspections of 2014/15, the stakeholder surveys also indicate that there remain further improvements required to the primary curriculum as a means to enhance teaching.”

Several of the issues raised by the report have been topics of consideration for the Education Council and the chairman, Dan Scott, told CNS this week that they will be rolling out a number of policy recommendations to address the existing challenges, from re-thinking how we deal with the disruptive behaviour of students to putting schools back at the heart of our communities.

