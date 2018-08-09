East End man facing attempted murder charge

(CNS): A 22-year-old-man from East End has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing at a yard in the district last month. Police said the man remains in police custody as investigations continue into the assault, in which the victim was seriously injured and remains in the hospital’s ICU in stable condition. Just after 5:15pm on 31 July police were called to a house on Sea View Road, East End, where a man had been stabbed.

Police had learned that the victim was standing outside the residence when a man he knew arrived on a bicycle and stabbed him. The suspect fled the location but the police tracked him down, leading to his arrest today nine days later.

Category: Courts, Crime