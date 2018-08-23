Arson suspected in Prospect residential fire

(CNS): The police have opened an arson investigation following a fire Tuesday evening at a property on Almond Avenue in the Prospect area of George Town. No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported to the emergency services at around 8:25pm and put out by the Cayman Islands fire Service. However, several families that were living in the house have now been made homeless. Given the findings of the CIFS that the fire had been deliberately set, the police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

The public can contact George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or submit tips anonymously directly to police via the RCIPS website or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online here.

Category: Crime, Fire Service, Police