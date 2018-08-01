Armed robber makes off with gas station till
(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery around 2:30 this morning at a gas station on North Church Street, George Town, where the robber ran off with the cash register. The masked man broke through the Esso store’s glass door brandishing what appeared to be a firearm. He stole the cash register, which contained an undisclosed quantity of money, and then fled on foot with the loot into the Watler’s Road area. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie, with his face covered.
No shots were fired and no one was injured, according to the police.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or here.
kingston rock…or is it saint james? soon everyone will have to put burgular bars on windows and doors? sad…????
10
2
Every single day we are reading about another violent armed robbery or mugging… And our premier has yet to locate his testicles or vocal cords!!
Are you just planning on sticking your head in the sand for the next 3 years, Alden? Please resign now if you do not have a plan to tackle the ever worsening crime on this tiny island!!!!
17
4
What’s a cracked-out thief goin to do with the cashier’s float? Is Wendy’s even open at 2:30am?
5
3
It seems like as long as no one gets hurt this behavior will be tolerated.
25
2
Yet another Log jam in the RCIPS money wheel? Oh this orchestrated crime spike is going to cost millions now! No worries Unity government cheque book got many cheque leaves! aaah boy same old game only names have changed.
13
8
To the Robbers please stop robbing businesses because the RCIPS will now turn around and rob the CI government as a direct result of you actions! Thank you !!
7
5
Okay we will stop, thanks for asking. We are surpirised no one asks us to stop ever!
8
2
Haha so he took a cash register that most likely was cleaned out before the evening? Hoping they empty it at least…
9
1
Good Lord , just what to hell is happening to Cayman , these constant headlines of robberies and muggings etc etc / have to be addressed and done so aggressively and Quick .
25
2
George Town is hot right now! everyone needs to be on the lookout in that area now
16
1
#dogcitykind
10
6