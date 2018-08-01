Armed robber makes off with gas station till

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery around 2:30 this morning at a gas station on North Church Street, George Town, where the robber ran off with the cash register. The masked man broke through the Esso store’s glass door brandishing what appeared to be a firearm. He stole the cash register, which contained an undisclosed quantity of money, and then fled on foot with the loot into the Watler’s Road area. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie, with his face covered.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, according to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or here.

