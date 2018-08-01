Armed robber makes off with gas station till

| 01/08/2018 | 11 Comments
Cayman News Service

Esso Gas Station, North Church Street

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery around 2:30 this morning at a gas station on North Church Street, George Town, where the robber ran off with the cash register. The masked man broke through the Esso store’s glass door brandishing what appeared to be a firearm. He stole the cash register, which contained an undisclosed quantity of money, and then fled on foot with the loot into the Watler’s Road area. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie, with his face covered.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, according to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-222.  Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or here.

Tags: ,

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (11)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    01/08/2018 at 3:36 pm

    kingston rock…or is it saint james? soon everyone will have to put burgular bars on windows and doors? sad…????




    10



    2
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    01/08/2018 at 2:46 pm

    Every single day we are reading about another violent armed robbery or mugging… And our premier has yet to locate his testicles or vocal cords!!

    Are you just planning on sticking your head in the sand for the next 3 years, Alden? Please resign now if you do not have a plan to tackle the ever worsening crime on this tiny island!!!!




    17



    4
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    01/08/2018 at 2:20 pm

    What’s a cracked-out thief goin to do with the cashier’s float? Is Wendy’s even open at 2:30am?




    5



    3
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    01/08/2018 at 2:01 pm

    It seems like as long as no one gets hurt this behavior will be tolerated.




    25



    2
    Reply
  5. Naya Boy says:
    01/08/2018 at 1:49 pm

    Yet another Log jam in the RCIPS money wheel? Oh this orchestrated crime spike is going to cost millions now! No worries Unity government cheque book got many cheque leaves! aaah boy same old game only names have changed.




    13



    8
    Reply
  6. Concerned Citizen Group says:
    01/08/2018 at 1:40 pm

    To the Robbers please stop robbing businesses because the RCIPS will now turn around and rob the CI government as a direct result of you actions! Thank you !!




    7



    5
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    01/08/2018 at 1:31 pm

    Haha so he took a cash register that most likely was cleaned out before the evening? Hoping they empty it at least…




    9



    1
    Reply
  8. Bertie :B says:
    01/08/2018 at 1:06 pm

    Good Lord , just what to hell is happening to Cayman , these constant headlines of robberies and muggings etc etc / have to be addressed and done so aggressively and Quick .




    25



    2
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    01/08/2018 at 12:22 pm

    George Town is hot right now! everyone needs to be on the lookout in that area now




    16



    1
    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    01/08/2018 at 11:49 am

    #dogcitykind




    10



    6
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

See today’s question on
CNS Local Life