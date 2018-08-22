Amateur cocaine dealers get 12½ years in jail

(CNS): Two former support staff from the Cayman Islands Department of Immigration were both given twelve and a half year jail terms on Wednesday. Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn delivered her decision in Summary Court following the men’s conviction for cocaine dealing earlier this year. Stephen Wayne Hurlston (28) and Oscar Lee Watler (32) had no previous convictions and were described by their lawyers as “bumbling incompetent amateurs” when they mitigated on their behalf. Nevertheless, following the guidelines and precedent, the magistrate handed down the 12½ year sentences for possession of more than 1.5 lbs of cocaine.

The two men were arrested when a police officer spotted them at the side of a parked car, acting suspiciously on an empty lot in Patrick’s Island in October 2015. The officer ultimately recovered packages of cocaine in and under the car, as well as drug-related paraphernalia from Watler’s pockets.

They pleaded not guilty, claiming the drugs must have been there before they arrived. They also denied telling the police officer that they had found the drugs on the beach and begging him to give them “a bligh” (let them go) because they could not afford to lose their jobs at immigration.

In her verdict the magistrate described some of the claims made by the defendants as “unbelievable” and said there were “significant inconsistencies” in their stories as they tried to explain away the evidence against them. She said she was satisfied the men had found the drugs on the beach and had decided to sell it to make some money, which explained the lack of evidence found at their homes or on their phones, as would be expected of professional dealers.

During the sentencing hearing the lawyers said that the men know they should have gone to the police but in their excitement over finding the haul, they made the mistaken decision to keep it.

