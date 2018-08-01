ACC cops to be armed with tasers and cuffs

(CNS): Despite largely dealing with white-collar crimes such as bribery, fraud, deception, money laundering and conflicts of interest, the Anti-Corruption Commission is seeking a change in the law to enable its officers to be armed with Tasers and pepper spray. The amendment will also allow these specialist officers to use equipment such as body armour and hand-cuffs. The change to the law is expected to be debated in the Legislative Assembly when it meets in September in Cayman Brac and will bring ACC officers in line with other law enforcement officials.

Commissions Secretariat Manager Deborah Bodden confirmed that there was no specific issue that triggered the amendment and that none of the ACC investigators were injured or had to use force in any corruption inquiry. But she did note that there have been circumstances where the officers had to mitigate risks that had been identified in advance through intelligence gathering.

Responding to media inquiries, Bodden said that despite the type of work the anti-corruption officers do, there “is no evidence to suggest that perpetrators who come from a wide range of backgrounds …pose no danger” to officers who are trying to put an end to their corruption. “Even with comprehensive risk assessments, there is always an element of unknown for investigators,” Bodden said, adding that was why they need access to protective equipment.

The ACC now employs its own senior investigator, five investigators and a trainee. With the exception of the trainee, they are all experienced police officers. The current team members have between 15 and 40 years experience in policing from the UK, including the Metropolitan Police, as well as Grand Cayman and other countries.

Bodden said that the current team already has experience using the kind of equipment that the amending legislation will provide for if it’s passed, such as batons and pepper spray. But once the law is changed, the staff will receive necessary training and refresher courses, she said.

“The Commission has a very good relationship with the Commissioner of Police, and the RCIPS in general, and joint operations will continue to take place where that is considered necessary in the particular circumstances,” Bodden added.

Once the law is amended, the governor will give written approval to the chairman of the ACC to permit investigating officers to use the equipment when carrying out their work, and in turn it will be the chairman who grants permission to the officers. He will also be required to keep the police commissioner informed about which ACC officers are using what equipment.

