A teacher’s perspective

Teacha 2 writes: I worked in several government schools for many years. For the most part, I saw many hard-working teachers, whether local or expat, do their best to try to help their students achieve. I met many parents as well, good people who also did their best. The challenges that teachers and students face on these islands are the following (in no particular order):

1. Successive governments, consultants, and people within the Education Department and Ministry of Education who keep changing the curriculum, support materials, etc. for little reason other than to justify their jobs and to say that they’re improving education in the Cayman Islands. Teachers and students have little to no time to get acquainted with something new, before everything is turned upside down and changed again.

2. Schools spend too much time showcasing their “learning”, instead of spending the time to do real work. This leads to many interruptions throughout the school year, with far too many students being pulled out of the classroom for one thing after another (plays, music, dance, sports, various celebrations, etc).

3. The Ministry of Education claims that the teachers are consulted on various matters. Though it is true that teachers were/are sometimes consulted it’s simply “window dressing”. It allows the Ministry to tell the teachers that they’re appreciated and that their input is valued – when in fact, it seems, that teachers’ ideas and opinions are not at all considered and implemented. Policy is often driven by “pie-in-the-sky” ideas and bureaucrats who are unfamiliar with the needs of schools and teachers. This often leaves teachers feeling helpless, unmotivated and unappreciated.

4. Students are promoted without having to work for it. Whether you’re the top student in your class or the most oblivious, you both get to graduate. It doesn’t help that everyone gets a participation medal for doing a GREAT job, even those who couldn’t care less and those who thumb their nose at the system. Any wonder that students graduate without knowing how to read or add? More importantly, what exactly are we teaching students when we reward a complete lack of effort?

5. Integrated/inclusive classrooms and/or mixed-ability classrooms are a recipe for disaster. You have your bright students, your students who are on level, and those students who perform below level. To those you add students with severe learning challenges and disabilities, and sprinkle that mix with students who not only have learning challenges but also exhibit mild to extreme anti-social behaviours. At the end of the day, nobody learns anything.

6. The are multiple reasons that students do not learn (ie. lack of support at home; disabilities; etc.). The primary reason that students do not learn in school is because of the unruly and sometimes violent behaviour of some of their classmates. The behaviour draws far too much of the teacher’s attention from what a teacher is supposed to do, and that is teach. Multiple students with varying degrees of behavioural issues in the classroom ensures that little to no learning takes place. It takes as little as one student to “terrorize” their classroom and classmates, who may claim over 75% of the teacher’s attention. Usually there are anywhere from 1-5 students in a classroom who exhibit mild to severe behavioural issues.

7. As I mentioned before, there are many wonderful parents who try their best. There are however also many absentee parents, parents who are ignorant and uneducated, who have substance abuse issues, and who are part of the criminal justice system. Often, the apple does not fall far from the tree. Teachers are not miracle workers. In some cases, where there is a complete lack of support at home, it’s no surprise that some kids come to school unprepared and unwilling to learn. Instead of taking advantage of all that is offered to them, they disturb the learning of those willing to learn.

8. Some students display a complete lack of fear and respect for authority figures, teachers, parents, classmates and society at large. Since this is accompanied by a lack of consequences, all this teaches them is that they can behave as they wish…

Suggestions/Solutions? Somewhat simplistic, but a good start…

Educate Parents (not all, because some/many know this already)! Government needs to find an effective way to get the message across to ALL parents, not just some, that (a) A good education is vital to their child’s future (b) Support from home is critical (c) Parental attitudes toward education are adopted by their children (d) They need to set high expectations for their children (e) Poor behaviour will not be tolerated at home or at school

Stream students from a young age. One teacher can easily teach 35-50 highly motivated, high flyers. Bus the high-flyers to one school (school A) and watch what they can accomplish.

Set up separate schools (school B) for those who display a positive attitude towards learning but are behind and/or have learning difficulties. Staff those schools with additional teachers and teaching assistants than in “A schools”, to help those students catch up.

Lastly, take those students with serious behavioural issues and anti-social behaviours and place them into a different school (school C). Dedicate teams of psychologists, psychiatrists, specialist teachers and teaching assistants to that school to provide timely intervention.

Allow students to earn the right to move within the various schools — i.e. if a student in a “C” school works very hard and improves, he/she could be moved to a “B” school. The same holds true for the “B” school students who wish to move to “A” schools.

Set up a trade school and/or a school for the arts. Not all students have the ability or desire to become accountants, lawyers and doctors. Find out what they’re good at and help them become successful in that field. Success breeds success.

