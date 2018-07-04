Woman admits theft in last minute plea

| 04/07/2018 | 1 Comment

(CNS): Nadia Mirinda Powery, who was scheduled to face trial for stealing $19,775 from her former employer, Saxon Insurance, changed her plea on Wednesday, when she appeared in the dock. Powery had previously admitted falsifying records but had denied the theft. Following her change of heart and the additional conviction, the local Bodden Town woman was bailed to return on 27 July, when the issue of sentencing will be considered alongside other related theft charges that have been recently added to the allegations against her.

Comments (1)

  1. Say it like it is says:
    04/07/2018 at 8:11 pm

    Amazing what 25% off your sentence will do, last minute guilty pleas seem to be getting very popular.




