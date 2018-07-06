Teenager on the run again from government home

(CNS): Motesha Mothen (15) is on the run from the government supported Francis Bodden Children’s Home for at least the fourth time this year. The teenager, who is originally from West Bay, has been missing since she left the premises in Bodden Town yesterday, 5 July. Police said she was seen Thursday evening at a church on Fairbanks Road at about 7:00pm wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. She has brown eyes, a brown complexion with black natural hair, which she was wearing in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News