Teenager on the run again from government home
(CNS): Motesha Mothen (15) is on the run from the government supported Francis Bodden Children’s Home for at least the fourth time this year. The teenager, who is originally from West Bay, has been missing since she left the premises in Bodden Town yesterday, 5 July. Police said she was seen Thursday evening at a church on Fairbanks Road at about 7:00pm wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. She has brown eyes, a brown complexion with black natural hair, which she was wearing in a ponytail.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Local News
Why don’t they put ankle bracelets on these troubled girls and when this occurs, they can be located or it can prevent it from happening period as the relevant persons would be notified if they are not where they should be. Every week almost she goes missing, God-forbid anything bad actually does occur everyone, police and public alike will right it off to to the title of this article “…on the run again” when something more sinister has actually taken place. She is actually at a higher risk of that given her past.
0
0
Obviously locking this child up is not the solution in her case. You need to get to the root of why she keeps running away, and address those issues.
0
0
Just stop reporting what she does. Publicity is the fuel that encourages such acting out.
0
0
It might be easier to just report when she is there.
0
0
Somebody needs to get fired now.
0
0
No I’m sorry this is just crazy. The home should be shut down. Even without knowing the details there is clearly a huge issue here that is not being resolved. A young girls life is being ruined even by the mere fact that she has been in the news so often now that the whole island will have made a presumptions about her!
0
0
So….I suggest stop publishing these stories about her. The police know the circumstances and not a “true” disappearance. And for her, this further stigmatizes her.
A struggling, rebellious person, but dont think this needs to be perpetuated in the public.
We all hope she survives (hard word, but valid) these next few years into adulthood, and hopefully finds a stable footing.
0
0